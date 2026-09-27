Hi, Subscriber

New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 5-Year Player Before End Of MLB Season

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Francisco Alvarez #4 and Xzavion Curry #53 of the New York Mets celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on July 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Mets will play the final game of their 2026 regular season against the Nationals (in Washington).

The Mets are coming off a 7-1 loss on Saturday.

New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 5-Year Player

GettyXzavion Curry #53 of the New York Mets pitches during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, the Mets announced the news that they had designated Xzavion Curry for assignment.

Max Goodman of NJ.com wrote (on September 23): “The Mets claimed LHP Philip Abner off waivers today from the Giants. RHP Xzavion Curry was designated for assignment. Abner has a 6.75 ERA over 18 career appearances in the big leagues. He played at the University of Florida with Brandon Sproat.”

After going unclaimed on waivers, the Mets announced that they had outrighted Curry.

MLB.com wrote (on September 25): “New York Mets sent RHP Xzavion Curry outright to FCL Mets.”

GettyXzavion Curry #53 of the New York Mets reacts during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Curry is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

He went 0-1 with a 5.48 ERA in nine games (one start).

Looking At Curry

GettyXzavion Curry #49 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Curry was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He has also had stops with the Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins over five seasons at the MLB level.

Over 71 career games (17 starts), the 28-year-old has gone 5-9 with a 4.52 ERA.

GettyXzavion Curry #53 of the New York Mets pitches in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on September 16, 2026 in New York City.

Curry’s best season came with the Guardians (in 2023) when he went 3-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 41 games (nine starts).

It will be interesting to see if he is back with the Mets for the 2027 season.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyManager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-87 record in 161 games.

Despite a notable roster, they are going to miss the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 5-Year Player Before End Of MLB Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x