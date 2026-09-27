New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 5-Year Player Before End Of MLB Season

On Sunday, the New York Mets will play the final game of their 2026 regular season against the Nationals (in Washington).

The Mets are coming off a 7-1 loss on Saturday.

New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 5-Year Player

Earlier this week, the Mets announced the news that they had designated Xzavion Curry for assignment.

Max Goodman of NJ.com wrote (on September 23): “The Mets claimed LHP Philip Abner off waivers today from the Giants. RHP Xzavion Curry was designated for assignment. Abner has a 6.75 ERA over 18 career appearances in the big leagues. He played at the University of Florida with Brandon Sproat.”

After going unclaimed on waivers, the Mets announced that they had outrighted Curry.

MLB.com wrote (on September 25): “New York Mets sent RHP Xzavion Curry outright to FCL Mets.”

Curry is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

He went 0-1 with a 5.48 ERA in nine games (one start).

Looking At Curry

Curry was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He has also had stops with the Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins over five seasons at the MLB level.

Over 71 career games (17 starts), the 28-year-old has gone 5-9 with a 4.52 ERA.

Curry’s best season came with the Guardians (in 2023) when he went 3-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 41 games (nine starts).

It will be interesting to see if he is back with the Mets for the 2027 season.

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-87 record in 161 games.

Despite a notable roster, they are going to miss the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.