Mets’ $900K Projection Points to an Overlooked Bullpen Option

The New York Mets will have plenty of bullpen decisions this offseason.

One potential answer is already in the organization, and his projected price makes the discussion more interesting.

Dedniel Núñez is projected to earn $900,000 through arbitration for 2027, according to Metsmerized’s October 3 review of MLB Trade Rumors’ estimates.

That figure is a projection, rather than an agreed salary or a confirmed roster decision.

Still, Núñez supplied a reason for the Mets to consider bringing him back.

His official statistics show a 3.32 ERA, 20 strikeouts, and a 0.89 WHIP across 19 major league innings in 2026.

The most notable number might be the one missing from his walk column.

He did not walk a batter.

Dedniel Núñez Gave the Mets Encouraging Results

The right-hander made 18 appearances and finished with a 2-1 record.

For a reliever returning from an extended injury recovery, controlling free passes is an encouraging piece of the evaluation.

It does not guarantee the same results next year. It does give New York a specific skill to examine alongside his strikeout ability.

Metsmerized’s Robert Colonna also noted that Núñez still has a minor league option available for 2027.

If accurate, that flexibility strengthens the case for retaining him. The Mets could evaluate his spring performance without treating every roster decision as permanent.

His track record also extends beyond this brief return.

The official career totals list a 2.97 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 63.2 major league innings.

Those numbers are encouraging, although they still represent a limited workload across his career.

For New York, the attraction is the combination of production, projected cost, and flexibility.

That could make Núñez a useful part of the bullpen plan even if the team adds another established arm.

Why the Mets Still Need a Longer Look

The important caution is the size of the sample.

Nineteen innings are enough to identify encouraging results. They are too few to assume a pitcher can handle an entire season of frequent appearances.

The Mets must consider his recovery, availability, and how his pitches hold up when opponents see him repeatedly.

They also need to determine what role fits best.

However, Baseball-Reference credits him with four home runs allowed, a reminder that strong control did not eliminate every risk in his return.

Good strikeout and walk totals do not automatically make a reliever the right choice for every late-inning matchup.

The strongest case for Núñez is that he gives New York an internal option worth evaluating before committing money to every bullpen opening.

Retaining affordable contributors can create room for other needs, while preserving the ability to add outside help.

None of that requires treating the $900,000 estimate as a bargain already secured.

The Mets still have to make their tender decision and settle the eventual salary.

But after a return featuring 20 strikeouts and no walks, Núñez has given the organization a clear reason to keep him in its offseason discussion.