ESPN MLB Insiders Give Bold Take on David Stearns’ Future with Mets

David Stearns’ grand offseason plan has been a bust, with the New York Mets sitting last place in the National League East as the calendar flips to mid-June.

With the season spiraling out of control, the conversation will soon shift from the playoffs to Stearns’ future as the club’s president of baseball operations.

Monday’s 12-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds dropped the Mets to 204-192 in parts of three seasons under Stearns, and barring a stark turnaround in the second half, New York will miss the playoffs a second straight year.

What does this mean for Stearns’ job status? Despite being one of baseball’s biggest disappointments, the Mets are unlikely to make major changes to their front office, ESPN insiders say.

“I think (Mets owner) Steve Cohen and David Stearns, their dynamic is fine. They’re great,” ESPN’s Jorge Castillo said on the BBTN Podcast with Buster Olney. “I think they’re just viewing this as some really bad luck. David Stearns is fine. I don’t think anything’s going to change there. I think Steve Cohen, he trusts him.

“This is the guy he wanted. This is the guy he targeted for a while, brought him in, and I think he trusts him to figure this out. I don’t expect any changes … during or after the season.”

Stearns’ Offseason Moves Have Failed

Stearns made wholesale changes after last season’s flop, which culminated with New York missing the playoffs despite a $268 million payroll. Stearns boldly chose to move on from three of the club’s longest-tenured players in Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil, . and his corresponding moves have all failed.

Injuries have limited center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and first baseman Jorge Polanco to 38 games, while third baseman Bo Bichette (.662 OPS) and second baseman Marcus Semien (.621 OPS) have been among baseball’s worst hitters.

The Mets (32-40) entered Tuesday ranked 27th in runs scored and 29th in OPS (.664), ahead of only the San Diego Padres.

“I think the Mets are just viewing this year as, ‘We’ve had some really bad luck,’” Castillo said. “Obviously there’s some underperformance — Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien coming on board.”

Mets Ownership Has Been Quiet on Stearns’ Future

Cohen has been mum on Stearns’ status, intensifying speculation about whether he will shake up the club’s front office this offseason. As such, Olney suggests it would behoove Cohen to give Stearns a public vote of confidence.

“If you’ve got a guy in this situation, just come out and support him,” Olney said.

Castillo concurred, saying, “Stearns is under contract through 2028. That’s another reason why I don’t think anything’s going to happen here.”