New York Mets Expected To Trade These 4 Players After Peralta, Brazobán, Raley Deals

The New York Mets have already begun selling off key pieces before the deadline. New York traded left-handed reliever Brooks Raley to the Philadelphia Phillies, left-handed reliever A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins and right-handed reliever Huascar Brazobán to the Chicago White Sox.

After making three blockbuster deals, New York is expected to trade at least four more notable players before tonight’s 6:00 EDT trade deadline.

New York Mets Expected to Trade These 4 Players Before Deadline

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote on X: “The Mets already have been the busiest seller (Brazobán, Minter, Peralta) and those spoken to expect at least 5 more to go today: [Clay] Holmes, [Brooks] Raley, [Luis] Robert Jr., [Tyrone] Taylor, [Luke] Weaver.”

Holmes, 33, is in the second season of a three-year, $38 million contract. He has a $12 million player option for 2027.

Holmes is currently on a rehab assignment. He suffered a fractured right fibula in mid-May.

In 52 2/3 innings across nine starts for the Mets this season, Holmes has posted 2.0 bWAR and a 2.39 ERA with 45 strikeouts.

The Mets acquired Robert, an outfielder, from the Chicago White Sox this past season. He is often injured and hasn’t had an above-average season at the plate since 2023.

In 35 games this year, Robert has hit just .197/.290/.320 with four home runs and 12 RBI. He is being paid $20 million this year and has a $20 million club option for next season, which seems likely to be declined.

Taylor, an outfielder, is being paid $3.8 million this year. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Taylor, 32, has slashed .241/.290/.503 with 10 home runs, eight doubles and 28 RBI in 159 plate appearances across 67 games this season.

Weaver, a right-handed reliever, signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Mets this past offseason. He is being paid $9.5 million this year and $12.5 million next season.

Weaver, 32, has posted 2.0 bWAR and a 1.84 ERA with a 0.81 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 44 innings across 42 appearances for the Mets this year.