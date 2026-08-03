New York Mets Expected To Trade These 4 Players After Peralta, Brazobán, Raley Deals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
After making three blockbuster deals, New York is expected to trade at least four more notable players before tonight’s 6:00 EDT trade deadline.
New York Mets Expected to Trade These 4 Players Before Deadline
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote on X: “The Mets already have been the busiest seller (Brazobán, Minter, Peralta) and those spoken to expect at least 5 more to go today: [Clay] Holmes, [Brooks] Raley, [Luis] Robert Jr., [Tyrone] Taylor, [Luke] Weaver.”
Holmes, 33, is in the second season of a three-year, $38 million contract. He has a $12 million player option for 2027.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on May 15, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Holmes is currently on a rehab assignment. He suffered a fractured right fibula in mid-May.
In 52 2/3 innings across nine starts for the Mets this season, Holmes has posted 2.0 bWAR and a 2.39 ERA with 45 strikeouts.
The Mets acquired Robert, an outfielder, from the Chicago White Sox this past season. He is often injured and hasn’t had an above-average season at the plate since 2023.
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 21: Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the New York Mets rounds first base after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
In 35 games this year, Robert has hit just .197/.290/.320 with four home runs and 12 RBI. He is being paid $20 million this year and has a $20 million club option for next season, which seems likely to be declined.
Taylor, an outfielder, is being paid $3.8 million this year. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 01: Tyrone Taylor #28 of the New York Mets celebrates his second inning two run home run against the Miami Marlins in the dugout with his teammates at Citi Field on August 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Taylor, 32, has slashed .241/.290/.503 with 10 home runs, eight doubles and 28 RBI in 159 plate appearances across 67 games this season.
Weaver, a right-handed reliever, signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Mets this past offseason. He is being paid $9.5 million this year and $12.5 million next season.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Weaver, 32, has posted 2.0 bWAR and a 1.84 ERA with a 0.81 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 44 innings across 42 appearances for the Mets this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Expected To Trade These 4 Players After Peralta, Brazobán, Raley Deals