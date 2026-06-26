New York Mets Fire Carlos Mendoza, New Manager Steps In

The New York Mets have been playing a brutal season thus far.

Considering their dreadful 34-47 overall record, something had to be done.

As announced by Jon Heyman of the New York Post via X, manager Carlos Mendoza has been fired.

Andy Green will step in as interim manager.

Andy Green is in as manager https://t.co/9qmVxWlp5t — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 26, 2026

Mets Fire Carlos Mendoza

Per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, president of baseball operations David Stearns commented on the sudden departure of 46-year-old Mendoza.

“Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis,” Stearns said in his press release. “Carlos’ impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward.”

Overall, the Mets have been incredibly poor this season.

Perhaps a change in leadership will boost the franchise in hopes of climbing in the standings.

Andy Green Steps Up

Green spent four seasons as manager of the San Diego Padres, posting a 274-366 record during that period.

His role as interim manager for the Mets is expected to begin immediately.

Previously, he held the role of Senior Vice President of Baseball Development for the ballclub.

This is, of course, a massive change for the organization.

However, it was clear New York was digging itself into a hole — climbing out was beginning to seem impossible.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Carlos Mendoza for his leadership and unwavering commitment. He represented this organization with integrity and dedication throughout, and I wish him and his family all the best,” said Mets Owner, Chairman and CEO Steve Cohen, per MLB.com.

He added, “Our commitment to bringing our fans a championship-caliber team has not changed. There is no sugar coating it: this season has been a disappointment and our fans deserve better than what we’ve delivered.”