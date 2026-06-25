Mets Make Marcus Semien Move After Embarrassing Showing Against the Cubs

The New York Mets entered 2026 with renewed hope and optimism over a potential post-season run, especially after an off-season in which they added Bo Bichette, despite the loss of franchise star Pete Alonso.

However, things have been more of a nightmare for the Mets thus far, as the team have slumped to 34-46 on the year, good for last place in the highly competitive National League East. Heading into Thursday’s series finale with the Chicago Cubs, the Mets have dropped five straight games, and after a recent trade, it appears as though they’re ready to start selling off some key pieces of this team.

With the team finding very few positives on the field as of late, they were hoping for more good news off the field, but after an embarrassing series with the Cubs, things are going from bad to worse in Queens.

Marcus Semien Placed on Injured List

Sure, the team got Francisco Lindor back from the Injured List in that combined 20-8 doubleheader loss, but they’ve still had absolutely no luck on the injury front, and on Thursday, things continued to spiral. With the whole baseball world talking about the Mets making six errors in their doubleheader defeat to the Cubs, the team have now made an announcement on Marcus Semien, who is set to be placed on the Injured List according to SNY’s Chelsea Janes.

Following the initial report, it has been confirmed that the injury is a left hip flexor strain, but thankfully it may not be considered long-term, with the team placing him on the 10-day IL for now.

This is a tough break for Semien, who has played in all 80 of the Mets games thus far in 2026, and while the team haven’t been playing well, the 35-year-old has been solid, slugging 9 home runs and driving in 29 RBI. Unfortunately, he’s also hitting just .214 on the season with an OPS of .613 that’s on pace to be his career low by far, and perhaps this sudden move to the Injured List could explain some of his struggles at the plate.

The Injury bug Keeps Hitting the Mets

There are plenty of teams out there this season that have dealt with major injuries to key pieces of their roster, but for the Mets, it has completely derailed their season, as the team have struggled to build any type of momentum throughout the first three months of the campaign. Even when healthy though, the team have struggled immensely at the plate, on the mound and in the field, as they rank 24th in runs scored, 16th in team ERA and 26th in fielding percentage, and given the payroll, that simply can’t happen.

Currently, the Mets are nine games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League, and while there’s time for them to come back, given the combination of injuries and struggles all over the field, things aren’t looking good, and if Semien, a key piece of the Mets lineup misses extended time, that may be yet another nail in the coffin of their 2026 post-season hopes.