Former New York Mets’ Outfielder Passes Away at Age 54

The New York Mets are now in mourning after hearing about the loss of a former Met.

At age 54, Butch Huskey has passed away, as reported by the organization (via X).

Mets and Fans Remember Butch Huskey

As detailed by SNY (via X), Butch spent much of his MLB career with the New York franchise. In a tribute to the former player, SNY wrote:

“Huskey was selected by the Mets in the seventh round of the 1989 MLB Draft, made his major league debut in 1993 and played parts of five seasons with the Mets. He had his best statistical year in New York in 1997, when he hit 24 home runs in 142 games. Huskey is also the penultimate Met to wear No. 42 and was wearing the number when MLB announced it was being retired league-wide in 1997 to honor Jackie Robinson. Huskey was allowed to continue wearing No. 42 under a grandfather clause. He went on to play for the Mariners, Red Sox, Twins and Rockies in his MLB career. RIP.”

During Huskey’s five-year stint with the Mets, he slashed .264/.306/.434 with a .740 OPS and 55 home runs through 414 games.

In December 1998, New York traded him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Leslie Brea. In July 1999, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

Once January 2000 rolled around, he signed a deal with the Minnesota Twins, but was traded that July to the Colorado Rockies alongside Todd Walker.

In return, the Twins received Todd Sears and cash.

By the end of his MLB career, he was batting .267 with a .760 OPS. He hit 86 career homers, most of which were smacked while sporting a Mets uniform.

At the time of this writing, further details on his passing have not been released to the public. However, tributes have been pouring in from afar. Huskey’s legacy will continue to live on in the baseball community.

Where the Mets Stand Right Now

The Mets are currently 53-69 overall, placing them last in the National League East standings.

They are trailing the Washington Nationals (60-63), the Miami Marlins (62-60), the Philadelphia Phillies (65-58) and the Atlanta Braves (73-48).

New York is coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Braves after dropping their Wednesday night matchup 6-3.

Now, they’re just a few short hours away from facing the Nationals at Citi Field for a three-game series. The clash is scheduled to kick off on Friday, Aug. 14, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Once they wrap up their upcoming stretch against Washington, the Mets will take on the San Diego Padres for another homestand.

This season has been anything but flawless for the organization, and criticism has been continuously pouring in since their 2026 campaign commenced.

Looking at FanGraphs MLB Playoff Odds, New York has a devastating 0.0% chance of winning their division and making the playoffs, and they’re certainly not on the board for winning the World Series this year.

Fans are frustrated, but all that’s left to do is finish the season on a high note.