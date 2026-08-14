Mets Announce Lineup Change Ahead of Nationals Series

The New York Mets have been one of the bigger disappointments across baseball this season following what looked like a strong offseason.

New York currently has a record of 53-69 for the season, sitting 11.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League. To the Mets’ credit, they have won six of their past 10 games overall, looking a little better on the field.

While the playoffs are unlikely, the Mets do want to try to salvage the season a little. But as the team prepares for another series, the urgency to finish the year on a high note is there.

New York will be taking on the Washington Nationals this weekend in a three-game series from Citi Field. The Mets will try to take down their NL East rivals, keeping the winning ways going strong.

Mets Lineup Change vs Nationals

Ahead of the series opener, New York has released the lineup for the game. Within it, the Mets have dropped outfielder Luis Robert Jr. one spot from where he was in the team’s last game on Wednesday.

Robert will be hitting in the No. 4 spot against the Nationals after he natted No. 5 in the last game against the Atlanta Braves. Veteran Marcus Simien takes over at second base for Brett Baty in the contest as well, adding more changes to the lineup.

Mets 8/14 A. Ewing LF

F. Lindor SS

B. Bichette 3B

L. Robert Jr. CF

C. Benge RF

F. Alvarez DH

M. Semien 2B

J. Young 1B

L. Torrens C R. Stock SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 14, 2026

This game marks the first time that the two sides have played since May, when the teams split a four-game series. Before this, the Nationals took two of three games from the Mets in April when the teams faced off at Citi Field.

The rivals will face off in one more series this year, when New York travels to Washington for a three-game matchup to close out the year.

Mets’ Offseason Plans

With the Mets’ playoff chances very low, the team has been looking ahead to the offseason. New York’s front office has some major decisions to make around the roster, with the team likely heading for a second straight playoff miss.

Infielder Francisco Lindor has been at the center of rumors this year, with him garnering major trade interest at the deadline. New York elected to hold onto Lindor for now, but the team could elect to move him in the offseason.

Due to Lindor’s large remaining contract, the Mets may have a tough time getting someone to take him. But if New York were to retain some salary, there could be a way for Lindor to be on the move during the winter.

In addition, the Mets will have to address the starting rotation going forward. New York traded away starter Freddy Peralta at the deadline, cutting into the depth of the rotation.

All in all, the Mets haven’t had the season that anyone would have liked, but this team hasn’t given up, and they are fighting until the very end.