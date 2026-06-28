Mets Make Surprising Francisco Lindor Decision After Heroics Against Phillies

The New York Mets won’t have starting shortstop Francisco Lindor in the lineup in the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets beat Philadelphia 6-2 on Saturday, in large part due to Lindor’s heroics as he went 1-for-3 to help New York cruise to a lopsided win. Yet, with Lindor still easing his way back into the lineup from injury, he’s on the bench in the series finale.

The Mets lineup on Sunday is as follows:

C. Benge RF

J. Soto LF

B. Bichette SS

E. Wagaman 1B

F. Alvarez DH

M. Vientos 3B

T. Taylor CF

B. Baty 2B

L. Torrens C

Although Lindor helped the Mets get a huge win over Philadelphia on Saturday, he won’t play again on Sunday. Instead, Bo Bichette shifts to shortstop, while Mark Vientos handles third base, and Brett Baty plays second.

Lindor is hitting .219 with 2 home runs and 7 RBIs this season with the Mets.

Lindor Pleased With Offensive Outburst Against Phillies

The Mets’ offense came to life on Saturday in a rout against the Phillies.

Lindor helped lead the way as he had a triple in the win, and he believes he and the offense are starting to click.

“It was fantastic. It was great to see quality at-bats from the start of the lineup all the way until the end, it was really good,” Lindor said postgame on Saturday. “Man, the older I get, the more triples I get. I don’t like it. I want more doubles. [Just kidding], the triple felt good. The trainer did a good job in prepping me and getting ready for this. I feel good. I’m in a good spot.”

The win also marked Andy Green’s first as the interim manager, which was special for him.

“Wins are fun, but it’s not about me. It’s about the team, and winning as a group is fun,” Green said. “Playing whatever part you play in that, it’s fun. I think the guys did a lot of good things today. It was a cool team win where you can talk about a bunch of different guys. Those are fun games.”

The Mets will look to win the series finale on Sunday against the Philies at 1:40 p.m. ET.

New York Having Disappointing Season

The Mets have been a major disappointment this season which led to manager Carlos Mendoza being fired.

After Mendoza was fired, manager Steve Cohen didn’t hold back on his thoughts on the year so far.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Carlos Mendoza for his leadership and unwavering commitment,” owner Steve Cohen said in a statement. “He represented this organization with integrity and dedication throughout, and I wish him and his family all the best. Our commitment to bringing our fans a championship-caliber team has not changed. There is no sugar coating it: this season has been a disappointment and our fans deserve better than what we’ve delivered.”

The Mets are 35-48 and last in the NL East. New York will likely be a seller ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.