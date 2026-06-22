Mets SS Francisco Lindor Aims to Spark Offense After Clearing Major Health Hurdle

The New York Mets endured the worst-case scenario as the Philadelphia Phillies embarrassed themselves over the weekend. With Kyle Schwarber launching home runs, the division rival humbled the team. Now, as the faint hopes of a season renaissance slowly dwindled, the team actually received positive news, a welcome gift. Lindor, hoping to make his return this week from a left calf strain, played in the minors to get up to game speed. MLB.com writer Anthony DiComo highlights the return, with one person serving as the most interested party.

“Though Lindor has made steady progress from a strained left calf in recent weeks, manager Carlos Mendoza indicated the Mets would like to see him play back-to-back games before activating him. Because there are no Minor League games on Monday, the team is likely to achieve that by setting up a simulated game for Lindor at Citi Field. He would then take Tuesday as a rest day before potentially returning on Wednesday against the Cubs.”

Mendoza needs Lindor or any potential offensive help to potentially change the narrative.

“He’s getting close,” Mendoza said.”

While understated, the manager’s statement carries the gravitas that is needed to save his job. Sitting 14.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves suggests that New York will never catch them this season. However, the wildcard, which remains the team’s last bastion of hope, still almost tangentially serves as a solution.

“I felt good – I’m tired, but I felt really good” Francisco Lindor on playing a full nine innings at shortstop today during a rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse: pic.twitter.com/Ksq4kgQ3hw — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 22, 2026

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Disappointing Plate Results Do Not Tell Rehab Story

In his start on Sunday, Lindor did excel at the plate, going hitless in four at-bats with a walk. However, two aspects of that appearance should embolden the Mets. First, he turned the walk into a stolen base and scored on a Tyrone Taylor single. Rehabilitating a calf strain playing nine innings remains the best sign for the Mets.

Francisco Lindor stole second base and scored on an RBI single by Tyrone Taylor today for Triple-A Syracuse pic.twitter.com/hLcRb9vNbK — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 21, 2026

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First Rest, then a Return

In order for Lindor to ease back into Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, he will need to. DiComo articulated why the timeline matters.

“Typically, two Minor League rehab games would not be enough for an everyday player to return after missing two months due to injury, but the Mets had set up a series of simulated games to prime Lindor leading into his rehab assignment. They are therefore comfortable having him return sooner rather than later.”

The expedited timeline comes as Bo Bichette slides to third, raising his average to .248 with marked improvement at the plate and confidence all around. Granted, Bichette may still opt out of his contract. However, former general manager Steve Phillips does not concur with that tactic.

Francisco Lindor wasted no time driving the first ball he saw in his rehab assignment last night for a single 💪 pic.twitter.com/pJ7OKdnPc9 — Mets Player Development (@MetsPlayerDev) June 20, 2026

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The Obvious Upside That Resonates

A better viewpoint is that Lindor’s return limits at-bats for Brett Baty and Mark Vientos. Basically, forcing Mendoza to send the former prospects to the bench. Between their defense and strikeout-prone bats, the duo struggled to gain a positive foothold in the everyday lineup.

how is Brett Baty still in the majors ?? — FIRE STEARNS (@asollecito11) June 21, 2026

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Lindor, in 24 games, hit just .226 with two home runs and two stolen bases. Worse, the .669 OPS paints the picture of a struggling player. Through the first three weeks of the season, Londor was plagued by mental errors along with bad batting. Now, he has the chance to change that narrative.