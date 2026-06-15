Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Must Minimize Brett Baty’s Role in Queens

New York Mets utility player Brett Baty’s time in Queens, by the numbers and production, needs to end. For a player who has never batted higher than .254, he received more than his fair share of opportunities to show the franchise what he can do. Yet, manager Carlos Mendoza keeps placing him in the lineup. With the Mets battling to tread water in June, keeping Baty anywhere near the lineup is not going to win games.

The numbers do not lie.

With a slashline of .231/.301/.325, no opponents fear Baty. He bats left-handed, which would normally serve as an advantage. However, batting .240 against righties doesn’t work for any team that wants to contend. Furthermore, the production per at-bat just doesn’t look any better. Jack Ramsey of Sports Illustrated fills in the blank.

“With Francisco Lindor having been on the sidelines for the past six weeks, Baty has been seeing regular starts at third base and is currently fourth on the team in at-bats. His glove has remained a solid asset at third, but his offense has hit a wall. The offensive output of the Mets’ 2019 first-round selection has been subpar from the start, indicating that the supposed progress last year did not carry over into 2026. With those days clearly behind him, a new reality is setting in for Baty and the Mets.”

Letting the Prospect Status Silently Fall

Baty heads into the rest of June as a five-year MLB veteran. He is not a prospect. Mendoza and the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, allow him not only to clog up a roster spot but also to find his way into the lineup.

In essence, Baty is the left-handed-hitting Mark Vientos. In 2024, they were prospects. With his next at-bat, he will sit at No. 1,150 in his career, basically 2.5 seasons of play at the major league level. A good glove at third does not obscure a poor bat.

Lindor’s Return Should Signal End of Starting Experiment

As mentioned, Lindor will return soon. That move starts a chain reaction. As a result, Bo Bichette returns to third base. Moreover, Jared Young, for the time being, looks like the starting first baseman. In the outfield, Juan Soto, AJ Ewing, and Carson Benge hold down the starting spot.

Additionally, prospects like Nick Morabito and Ryan Clifford wait in the wings. Morabito looks to take reserve outfield at-bats. Meanwhile, Clifford will look to become the future starting first baseman. With those two doors closed, third base is the only avenue. However, if Bichette opts out, the team will bring in a third baseman. Under these circumstances, none of this helps Baty.

The Mets can look to trade Baty as part of a much larger deal, a playable talent who can play five positions in the field. Playing designated hitter doesn’t work, as the hitter remains directly in the title, and Baty cannot do that with any semblance of consistency. If the Mets truly want to make a run or build for the future, Baty’s presence cannot become a permanent fixture in the situation or on the roster.