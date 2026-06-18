Mets Get Big Francisco Lindor Injury Update Ahead of Phillies Series

The New York Mets could see their star shortstop return to the lineup soon. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that Francisco Lindor will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton.

That is big news for the Mets, who’ve been without their starting shortstop since April 22 with a left calf strain. He previously suffered a hamate bone fracture in his left hand that wiped out much of his Spring Training.

Lindor has appeared in 24 games for the Mets in 2026. He was hitting .224 with two home runs and a 93 wRC+ before the calf injury. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and remains there as of now.

What Does the Francisco Lindor News Mean for the Mets?

The Mets have been without their intended starting lineup for much of the season. In addition to Francisco Lindor, the club has been without Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco.

The Mets enter their series against the Philadelphia Phillies 5.5 games out of a postseason spot. They’re hoping that with Lindor’s return, they can make a run and close the gap in the race. But considering they’re chasing seven teams, it’s a Herculean task.

However, there is still something to be salvaged from this season. The Mets will have to get all their key players who are under team control through at least 2027 by the end of the season. That way, they can evaluate how the team looks at the end of the season and decide what areas to address in the offseason.

Lindor will play a huge part in what the Mets will look like on the field next season. He’s under contract through the 2031 season and is entrenched at shortstop for the foreseeable future.

In his absence, the Mets have turned to Bo Bichette at short. Bichette had been their primary starter at third base before Lindor’s injury. That will mean he goes back to third base to close out the season.

There’s buzz about Bichette potentially opting out of his Mets deal, something that former GM Steve Phillips can’t imagine happening. That will be a development the club will have to pay attention to in their roster-building process.

Mets Face Infield Roster Crunch When Francisco Lindor Returns

Francisco Lindor isn’t the only Met starting a rehab assignment this week.

Outfielder Tyrone Taylor will join Lindor at Binghamton. Taylor is a fourth outfielder who naturally complements the left-handed-swinging Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing in the outfield. He’s recovering from a strained hip flexor that’s kept him out since May 26.

Ronny Mauricio is starting an assignment with Single-A St. Lucie. Mauricio fractured his left thumb diving head-first into first base against the Los Angeles Angels on May 2. He has one minor league option remaining entering this season.

Lindor and Taylor will obviously join the roster with a successful rehab stint.

The more interesting development is the looming infield roster crunch. The only position not to be affected is second base, where Marcus Semien is starting. Lindor will take over at shortstop and Bo Bichette at third.

That leaves the Mets with a decision on Brett Baty. They can either option him to Syracuse, or he takes over as the strong-side of the first base platoon with Mark Vientos. That would mean Danny Young or A.J. Ewing is headed to Triple-A.

As the club gets healthier, the looming roster crunch could say a lot about the direction they intend to go in 2026 and beyond.