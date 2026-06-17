Former Mets GM Sounds Alarm on Bo Bichette Contract Twist

The New York Mets gambled on offering Bo Bichette a short-term deal, complete with opt-outs. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale published an article last week that hinted at Bichette opting out after this season. His findings are based on conversations with MLB executives who arrived at that conclusion. Despite signing a $126 million deal that included a $40 million bonus, people believe that he will leave Queens. Steve Phillips, a former Mets general manager, takes a different tactic.

“I really can’t imagine why any executive would think that the season he’s having would be worthy of opting out, considering that he’s going to walk away from so much money that he’s not going to find in free agency from anybody else.”

With the looming labor situation, Phillips’ entire argument is based on the fact that no one knows what the new reality will be regarding salaries. Bichette could seek a more lucrative deal with a better team, but walking away from almost $80 million to gamble on hypotheticals does not really make sense to Phillips.

“Nobody’s going to give him $40 million a year; nobody’s going to give him $30 million a year. In fact, I don’t think anybody’s going to give him $20 million a year in free agency if he keeps going the way he’s putting this season together this year.”

The Numbers Paint A Bleak Story

With a current slash line of .247/.292/.373, Bichette has not been the spark plug the Mets initially envisioned. Additionally, the team sits in last place due to the offense’s complete failure. Plus, Bichette contributed to that. His .247 average is 43 points lower than his career average. Worse, his OPS (.664) is 129 points below his career average. Yet, a ray of light does exist for Bichette. In his last five games, he’s recorded a .500 average (11-for-22) with seven runs batted in, three doubles, and two home runs.

Bo Bichette has all three of the Mets’ hits so far tonight pic.twitter.com/wdzqKWnbLS — SNY (@SNYtv) June 16, 2026

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The Path Forward Does Not Look Easy

With an opt-out at his disposal, Bichette apparently possesses the leverage. However, with the August 3 trade deadline, a floundering Mets team could ship him to a contender. Looking at the landscape, Tampa Bay (41-29), Cleveland (39-34), and Seattle (38-36) jump to the top of the list. For all of the criticism that David Stearns endures, flipping a bad contract for prospects could salvage the situation.

What if Bichette Leaves via Opt-Out or Trade?

This scenario is where the situation becomes tricky for the Mets. They will need a third baseman next year. The free agent pool looks thin, even with Bichette possibly opting out. Jazz Chisholm is the only other third baseman-adjacent player under 30. He isn’t even the same player Bichette is. The Mets do not have many in-house options.

Mark Vientos has proven to be a defensive liability who occasionally hits home runs. In contrast, Brett Baty is a better defender with far less power. Both are too experienced to be considered prospects. Consequently, the Mets must seek external options to secure a long-term solution at third base. Is Bichetter part of the process?