Mets All-Star Gives Message to Fans Ahead of Pete Alonso Return

Former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will make his return to Citi Field as a member of the Baltimore Orioles in a series that begins on Monday, September 14.

The Mets declined to re-sign Alonso over the winter. Baltimore handed him a five-year, $155MM contract to be the centerpiece of their offense. Alonso has delivered in a big way in his first season as an Oriole. He’s popped 35 home runs and driven in 100 in the middle of Baltimore’s lineup.

Alonso spent the first seven seasons of his career in Queens. He earned NL Rookie of the Year honors with a 53-homer season in 2019. Alonso was beloved by Mets fans and his departure left a void at first base that the club was unable to fill in 2026.

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Shares Message to Fans With Pete Alonso Making Citi Field Return

Mets fans aren’t the only ones eagerly awaiting Alonso’s return. His teammates are also excited to have the Polar Bear back in Queens. Shortstop Francisco Lindor shared a message to fans about the reception for Alonso at tonight’s game.

“It better be electric,” Lindor said, relayed by Dan Martin of the New York Post. “I hope people go crazy for him. He deserves it.”

Alonso will face his former team as they ride a hot streak. The Mets have won eight of their last 12 games. That stretch includes series wins over the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants, and Miami Marlins. Lindor said he’ll be ready to compete after welcoming Alonso back.

“It will be great to see him, but then, after that, good luck,” Lindor said. “We’ve got to win. We’ve got to play. I 100 percent want him to do well with [Baltimore]. He was a great teammate. A great person. I wish him nothing but the best, good luck and have fun. Then we’ve got to play.”

Alonso Returns to New York With Career Milestone in Sight

Alonso drilled 264 home runs during his time with the Mets. He had three separate 40-homer seasons. The veteran is the franchise’s all-time leader in long balls. He passed David Wright and Darryl Strawberry to take the crown in 2025. Lindor is next on the list among active players with 161 homers as a Met.

Alonso’s 35 bombs with the Orioles this season put him on the precipice of a career milestone. He will have three games in New York to try to reach 300 home runs in his old ballpark.