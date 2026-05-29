New York Mets Sign Intriguing 25-Year-Old Before Marlins Series

On Friday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

The Mets most recently lost two out of three to the Cincinnati Reds (also at home).

That said, they are coming off a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

Mets Sign Intriguing 25-Year-Old

Ahead of Friday’s series opener, the Mets signed Jackson Hauge to a Minor League contract (via MLB.com).

@metsbatflip1 wrote: “The Mets have signed first baseman Jackson Hauge to a minor league deal and assigned him to the FCL Mets. Hauge, 25, played college baseball at Kansas.”

Social Media Reacts To Hauge Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Zeke99881237a: “Mets signed 25 yo RH 1B/OF Jackson Hauge. Indy ball for 3wks last yr, KU final college yr hit 20 HRs there last yr as 24 yo. Begins in FCL.”

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars: “Jackson Hauge is headed to the Mets organization! In Hagerstown, Jackson Hauge led the team with a .339 average, and tallied 8 home runs, 13 XBH and 20 RBI through just 18 games.”

Arrick Joel: “With the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets purchasing the contracts of Connor O’Hara and Jackson Hauge in consecutive days, Mark Minicozzi has managed to double Hagerstown’s franchise total in just 33 games. The Flying Boxcars had only one contract purchased a season ago.”

parker hageman: “the new york mets have signed anoka grad jackson hauge out of the atlantic league the 25 year old will reported to the fcl mets”

Mets Right Now

The Mets are currently 23-33 in 56 games, which has them as the last-place team in the National League East.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 12-15 in 27 games at home).

Marlins Right Now

The Marlins are 26-31 in 57 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 8-16 in 24 games on the road).