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New York Mets Sign Intriguing 25-Year-Old Before Marlins Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

The Mets most recently lost two out of three to the Cincinnati Reds (also at home).

That said, they are coming off a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

Mets Sign Intriguing 25-Year-Old

GettyCarlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets walks off the mound after a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 25, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Ahead of Friday’s series opener, the Mets signed Jackson Hauge to a Minor League contract (via MLB.com).

@metsbatflip1 wrote: “The Mets have signed first baseman Jackson Hauge to a minor league deal and assigned him to the FCL Mets. Hauge, 25, played college baseball at Kansas.”

Social Media Reacts To Hauge Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Zeke99881237a: “Mets signed 25 yo RH 1B/OF Jackson Hauge. Indy ball for 3wks last yr, KU final college yr hit 20 HRs there last yr as 24 yo. Begins in FCL.”

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars: “Jackson Hauge is headed to the Mets organization! In Hagerstown, Jackson Hauge led the team with a .339 average, and tallied 8 home runs, 13 XBH and 20 RBI through just 18 games.”

Arrick Joel: “With the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets purchasing the contracts of Connor O’Hara and Jackson Hauge in consecutive days, Mark Minicozzi has managed to double Hagerstown’s franchise total in just 33 games. The Flying Boxcars had only one contract purchased a season ago.”

parker hageman: “the new york mets have signed anoka grad jackson hauge out of the atlantic league the 25 year old will reported to the fcl mets”

Mets Right Now

GettyCarlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets walks off the mound after a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 26, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Mets are currently 23-33 in 56 games, which has them as the last-place team in the National League East.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 12-15 in 27 games at home).

Marlins Right Now

GettyOtto Lopez #6 of the Miami Marlins and Esteury Ruiz #3embrace after scoring during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park on May 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Marlins are 26-31 in 57 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 8-16 in 24 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Sign Intriguing 25-Year-Old Before Marlins Series

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