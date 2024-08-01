Jack Flaherty Projected To Sign $68 Million Deal With Mets in Offseason

Jack Flaherty has barely touched down in Los Angeles, but the Dodgers’ newest big-name acquisition is already the subject of free agency speculation.

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer made his “way-too-early” predictions for the biggest MLB free agents this offseason, and that included Flaherty, whom he believes will land with the New York Mets.

“The newest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers isn’t guaranteed to be around for long, Rymer wrote in the story, published Thursday, August 1. “Jack Flaherty is on a one-year, $14 million deal, and the season he’s had points to a bigger payday on the open market. Something in the Jameson Taillon, Taijuan Walker and Eduardo Rodriguez range felt right in June, though nine figures may be doable as well.”

Rymer sees the Mets and the 28-year-old Flaherty coming to an agreement on a four-year, $68 million deal. He also pointed out that the Mets were among the host of teams interested in Flaherty at the MLB trade deadline.

Jack Flaherty’s Health Could Be a Concern

Apart from his trade from the Detroit Tigers to the Dodgers, the biggest news around Flaherty at the trade deadline was what didn’t happen.

That is, a trade to the New York Yankees, whom The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports had a deal in place for him. Rosenthal said the Yankees pulled out of the trade upon reviewing his medical records and that their concerns were related to his lower back.

Flaherty’s back issues caused him to miss a start in July, but after receiving two injections in three weeks, he returned to the mound and has posted a 1.53 ERA in three starts since.

“I can’t comment on medical stuff with trades,” Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris told reporters in Detroit, per Rosenthal. “You would have to ask the other teams. Jack is healthy. If we didn’t trade him, he was going to start for us on Thursday.”

This season, Flaherty has made 18 starts for the Tigers, going 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 106.2 innings. It’s been his best season since his second in the big leagues — a 2019 campaign in which he pitched 196.1 innings and recorded a 2.75 ERA.

The Mets Could Be a Good Fit for Flaherty

The Mets have money coming off the books this offseason with Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, and Harrison Bader all upcoming free agents. Granted, some of that money will likely go toward retaining first base slugger Pete Alonso, who will also hit free agency.

But no one ever accused Steve Cohen of being frugal. The Mets owner likes to spend and likes to bring in elite talent, particularly for his pitching staff. Flaherty is exactly the type of pitcher he might look for.

“That fit could work even better this winter, when the Mets will have Luis Severino and José Quintana eligible for free agency,” Rymer explained. “Further, Flaherty’s excellent K/BB ratio should appeal to them. Their starters are tied for last in that department in 2024.”

If the Mets can’t land Flaherty, they could also go after soon-to-be free agent Max Fried. His K/BB ratio isn’t quite as sparkling, but he still walks fewer than 3 per 9 innings and has been an All-Star two of the past three seasons.

Rymer, however, predicted Fried will go to the Texas Rangers on a six-year, $170 million contract.