Former GM Urges Mets to Sign Tarik Skubal in Free Agency

The New York Mets are playing out the string on the 2026 campaign after unloading several key players at the trade deadline. With a 53-67 record, the Mets are sitting at the bottom of the National League East division, making them one of the most disappointing teams in the majors this season.

While it was tough to see New York sell at the deadline, it was the best decision the front office could make in an effort to dig itself out of the hole it finds itself in. Now, the team has to begin preparing for what has suddenly become a mightily important offseason, and if you ask one of its former general managers, Jim Duquette, he believes the only way the Mets can get back on track would be to sign Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal in free agency.

Mets Pushed to Sign Tarik Skubal

After months of rumors, Skubal was shipped from the Detroit Tigers to the Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline, as the rich got even richer out in the National League West. With Skubal set for free agency after this season, the Tigers decided to flip Skubal while they could, rather than potentially losing him for nothing on the open market.

It almost felt inevitable that Skubal would land with the Dodgers, as they are one of the only teams willing to give him the sort of big-money contract extension that he is looking for. However, he hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal yet, which has left the door open for a team like the Mets to swoop in and steal him at the last second.

New York was never going to trade for Skubal, but it could conceivably make an effort to sign him in free agency this offseason. Duquette knows that the Mets are in a bad spot after their bold offseason plan from last year blew up in their face, and when looking at the state of the roster, he believes that Skubal may be the only guy who can save this team.

“The philosophy that David Stearns has had, it just doesn’t work in New York,” Duquette admitted on “The Show.” “They have to sign Skubal. I don’t believe there’s any other way out of this if they don’t get Skubal.”

Should the Mets Sign Tarik Skubal?

The case for signing Skubal is pretty clear. At his best, he’s arguably the top starting pitcher in the majors currently. He is fresh off winning back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards, and while he won’t repeat this season after he missed time after undergoing elbow surgery, he still has looked like his dominant self when he’s been healthy and on the mound (7-6, 2.93 ERA, 128 K, 0.93 WHIP).

The price for Skubal is going to be astronomical, but that’s the sort of commitment you have to make when you are trying to bring a player of his caliber to town. There’s a very good shot that the Dodgers and their unlimited spending power will find a way to hold onto Skubal, but if they can’t, the Mets appear to pose the best threat to sign him in free agency this upcoming offseason.