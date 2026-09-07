New York Mets Promote Dominating Top Pitcher Prospect Before Marlins Series

The New York Mets will begin their series against the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon. After defeating the Giants in their most recent game by a 4-2 final score, New York will be aiming to build on their momentum and pick up another victory against Miami.

As the Mets prepare for their series opener against the Marlins, they have called up one of their most exciting pitching prospects.

New York Mets Call Up Top Pitching Prospect Jonah Tong

The Mets have announced that they have promoted top pitching prospect Jonah Tong to their major league roster from Triple-A Syracuse. New York also shared that they have demoted pitcher Justin Hagenman in a corresponding move.

The Mets have also announced that Tong will be starting for them against the Marlins in their Monday game. With this, the 23-year-old pitcher will be looking to impress and put together a strong start.

Tong’s Dominant Hot Streak Has Earned Him This Call-Up to the Mets’ Roster

Tong was pitching very well with Triple-A Syracuse before this call-up, so it is understandable that he has been promoted. In five appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, he posted a 2-1 record, a 2.39 ERA, and 26 strikeouts. He also allowed just one hit and struck out eight batters in his most recent appearance for Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 29. This was after he pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in his previous start on Aug. 22.

With this, Tong has been excellent for Triple-A Syracuse lately. Now, he will be looking to translate this kind of pitching to the MLB level after being promoted to the Mets’ roster.