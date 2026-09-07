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New York Mets Promote Dominating Top Pitcher Prospect Before Marlins Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 27: Jonah Tong #21 of the New York Mets reacts after the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will begin their series against the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon. After defeating the Giants in their most recent game by a 4-2 final score, New York will be aiming to build on their momentum and pick up another victory against Miami.

As the Mets prepare for their series opener against the Marlins, they have called up one of their most exciting pitching prospects.

New York Mets Call Up Top Pitching Prospect Jonah Tong

San Diego Padres v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Jonah Tong #21 of the New York Mets pitches during the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on September 18, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Mets have announced that they have promoted top pitching prospect Jonah Tong to their major league roster from Triple-A Syracuse. New York also shared that they have demoted pitcher Justin Hagenman in a corresponding move.

The Mets have also announced that Tong will be starting for them against the Marlins in their Monday game. With this, the 23-year-old pitcher will be looking to impress and put together a strong start.

Tong’s Dominant Hot Streak Has Earned Him This Call-Up to the Mets’ Roster

San Diego Padres v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Jonah Tong #21 of the New York Mets pitches during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on September 18, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Tong was pitching very well with Triple-A Syracuse before this call-up, so it is understandable that he has been promoted. In five appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, he posted a 2-1 record, a 2.39 ERA, and 26 strikeouts. He also allowed just one hit and struck out eight batters in his most recent appearance for Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 29. This was after he pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in his previous start on Aug. 22.

With this, Tong has been excellent for Triple-A Syracuse lately. Now, he will be looking to translate this kind of pitching to the MLB level after being promoted to the Mets’ roster.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Mets Promote Dominating Top Pitcher Prospect Before Marlins Series

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