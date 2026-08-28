Former New York Mets’ Shortstop Becomes First Latino MLB Player To Make Broadway Debut

As if reaching the Major Leagues wasn’t enough, 36-year-old Jose Iglesias recently tapped into his creative side at the highest level on Aug. 27, making his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club.

He is now the first Latino MLB player to appear on Broadway.

Former Mets’ Shortstop Jose Iglesias Impresses in Broadway Debut

Iglesias is well-versed in the world of music, having released a single, “OMG,” back in 2024 while playing for New York.

But now, he has taken his talent to the big stage. In Buena Vista Social Club, he played the Narrator.

According to Elizabeth Muratore of MLB.com, before making his long-awaited appearance, Iglesias stated, “To make that debut in New York City, one of my favorite cities in the world, makes this opportunity even more extraordinary.”

He added, “I cannot wait to experience the energy of that theatre and create unforgettable memories with the cast, the musicians, baseball fans and the theatre audience. I feel incredibly grateful, honored, and excited for what is ahead. New York, here we come. Buena Vista Social Club, here we come.”

When he stepped on stage, the audience erupted with cheers as he sang and danced.

Simply put, as “at home” as he looks around the diamond, he looked equally as natural on stage.

Snapshot of Iglesias’ MLB Career

Iglesias made his MLB debut in May 2011 with the Boston Red Sox. He remained with the franchise for four seasons, but in 2013, he found himself caught up in a 3-team trade with the Red Sox, the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.

He went on to spend five years with the Tigers, followed by brief stints with the Cincinnati Reds, the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Angels, the Colorado Rockies the Mets and the San Diego Padres.

In 2013, he placed second in the Rookie of the Year voting process, but was ultimately edged out by Wil Myers of the American League and Jose Fernandez in the National League. At the time, Iglesias was playing for Detroit’s organization.

His last campaign was in 2025 with the Padres, where he slashed .229/.298/.294 with a .592 OPS and 3 homers through 112 games. That year, he recorded 11 doubles and 36 RBIs.

During his one-year stint with New York, he slashed .337/.381/.448 with a .829 OPS and four home runs through 85 games. He logged 16 doubles, one triple and 26 RBIs.

Iglesias has spent time around the block throughout his 13-year Major League career, but he has consistently served as a fan favorite. This is particularly true for the Mets.

As he pauses his baseball career to embark on his Broadway journey, fans are encouraged to join him to celebrate his successes on stage.

Just last week, he returned to Citi Field to toss the first pitch for the Mets’ clash.

“I’m extremely happy to be home,” he said, per Bill Ladson of MLB.com. “There are a lot of emotions right now. Being in this part of the field, sitting on this bench, it reminds me of great moments. I’m very happy to be here tonight.”

A heartwarming moment for all who had the opportunity to join him.