Former Mets Outfielder Returns to MLB With AL West Club

Former New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri is back in the MLB.

Siri spent the 2025 season with the Mets after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays. Yet, the outfielder dealt with an injury, and after a slow start in his return, the Mets DFA’d him in September before electing free agency.

After being a free agent all offseason, Siri signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels on February 1. Now, after spending time in Triple-A, the Angels announced they have purchased the contract of Siri, who will return to the MLB.

Angels transactions:

Selected the contract of OF Jose Siri (#28)

Optioned OF Bryce Teodosio to Triple-A Salt Lake following last night’s game

Transferred RHP Ben Joyce to 60-day injured list

Siri appeared in just 16 games with the Mets last season due to injuries. He hit .063 with 1 RBI while he struck out 17 times in 32 at-bats. His best season was his second full year in the MLB with the Rays in 203, as he hit .222 with 25 home runs and 56 RBIs.

The Angels will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on Saturday. Siri will be batting ninth and playing left field.

Siri Reacts to Mets Release

After Siri was DFA’d by the Mets last September, he had an honest reaction to the news.

Siri took to X after he was DFA’d and admitted the sport is tough.

“Why baseball is so cruel sometimes,” Siri wrote on X.

Siri had a disappointing 2025 season, as injuries plagued it. After he was activated off the IL last season, he was just thankful to be healthy and playing baseball again.

“I feel good, thank God,” Siri said through an interpreter. “I spent a lot of time during my rehab assignment making sure that I feel 100 percent, and up until this point, I feel really good, ready to go.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, meanwhile, admitted the year was tough for Siri.

t’s been a tough year for him,” Mendoza said. “We’re talking about that series in Sacramento, it seems like it was last year. He had a setback there when we thought he was in a good spot and then had to start from the beginning. But to have that type of defense, the baserunning, the power, especially where we’re at? It’s good to have him back.”

Siri originally signed as an international free agent in 2012 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Angels Fans Hopeful Siri Can Rediscover Form

Siri will be in the lineup on Saturday, and Angels fans are hopeful that he can return to his form from a couple of years ago.

He provides some power and speed to the lineup, which Angels fans are eager about.

“Let’s see if Siri can show some offense here. Teodosio is not a big leaguer…,” a fan wrote.

“Siri is going to be a fun player to watch,” a fan added.

“Jose Siri wasn’t the call up I had in mind, doesn’t move the needle. I liked having Teo on the bench for late game defense and base running if we needed a stolen base. Hopefully Siri proves me wrong and can be a spark for us. We need one,” a fan wrote.

“I’d be ok with Teo getting sent down if I thought Jose Siri would be any better at the plate. Hope he proves me wrong,” a fan wrote.

The Angels are off to a 16-29 start.