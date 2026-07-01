Mets Make Juan Soto Change Before Blue Jays Series Finale

The New York Mets made a change to slugger Juan Soto ahead of their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

New York is looking to win the series after a 3-0 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. In the series finale, Soto is back to DH, as he made a costly error in the first game of the series in left field.

The Mets’ lineup in the series finale against the Blue Jays is as follows:

C. Benge RF

J. Soto DH

B. Bichette 3B

F. Lindor SS

A. Ewing CF

F. Alvarez C

J. Young 1B

B. Baty 2B

T. Taylor LF

Soto is hitting .298 with 17 home runs and 39 RBIs this season with the Mets. He’s gone 1-for-5 with 3 walks in the Blue Jays series.

The series finale for the Mets vs. Blue Jays is set for 3:07 p.m. ET.

Mets Owner Hints at Changes

The Mets have struggled this season as the team fired manager Carlos Mendoza.

Although the Mets already made one move by firing the manager, owner Steve Cohen said more changes will be coming. However, the one change won’t be firing GM David Stearns.

“David is reflective and adaptable,” Cohen said on Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman’s “The Show”. “We’ll figure out what changes need to be made, but it won’t be David.”

Cohen points to the success the team had in 2024 under Stearn and believes he deserves more time.

“We’re two and a half years into a contract,” Cohen said. “Everyone forgets — does he get any credit for ’24? Does that not count? We almost made it to the World Series. And that was just two years ago.

“It’s a mixed record. I’m not gonna say it’s going great, but it’s too early to really make evaluations. And I feel really strongly that if we’re going to burn and churn, that’s a terrible place to be. Every time you burn and churn, guess what, the next time, nobody wants to come. Is someone going to put their career in your hands if you’re going to be short-term oriented? I have a contract. It’s a five-year contract. And we’re going to live that contract out.”

The Mets are 36-50 and last in the NL East.

New York Getting Reinforcements Back

The Mets, meanwhile, are close to getting some players back from injuries.

New York has Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco in Triple-A on a rehab assignment.

Robert has been out of the lineup since April 30. Before the injury, he hit .224 with 2 home runs and 8 RBIs.

Polanco, meanwhile, has struggled with the Mets as he’s hitting .179 with 1 home run and 2 RBIs. He signed a two-year, $40 million contract with New York this offseason.