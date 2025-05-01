Mets Trade Proposal Gives Juan Soto New $50 Million Running Mate

The New York Mets have enjoyed some success in the early season, sitting in first place in the loaded National League East at 9-5. However, the Mets understand that if they want to be the team they’re looking to be, there will have to be moves made over the next few months.

Obviously, the Mets’ biggest concern will be on the mound, like every contending team, but the team could use a center fielder, and there so happens to be a few available.

In a proposed trade idea from Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, the Mets would acquire Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox, who many consider to be a star in the league.

“However, the Mets’ center field situation is every bit as problematic as we feared it might be when they chose that spot to be (by their recent standards) uncommonly frugal, rolling with a $5.425 million platoon of Jose Siri and Tyrone Taylor.

“Through 11 games, they have gone a combined 5-for-40 (.125) at the dish with no home runs, each amounting to a negative bWAR. Siri at least typically provides value with his speed on the basepaths and his range on defense, but that might not be enough at a position that could be the potential Achilles’ heel that keeps the Mets from winning a loaded NL East,” he wrote.

Other Teams Interested in Robert

If the Mets want him, there could be a scenario where they lose out on him because of him getting traded before the deadline. This is the type of player the Mets need to try to acquire now, as a recent report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today indicates that the Los Angeles Dodgers have already been in contact with the White Sox regarding a potential deal.

“The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have tabled trade discussions that would send center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the Dodgers for Triple-A outfielder James Outman and a front-line prospect,” Nightengale reported.

Despite the deal not being completed and the apparent quietness on that front now, the Mets must understand that the Dodgers are desperate to win another World Series and will do whatever it takes to accomplish that.

If they want Robert and want to re-engage, expect it to happen.

Should the Mets Land Robert?

Robert is a tough player to evaluate. If the New York Mets were to land him, nobody should be upset. He’s also on a somewhat friendly deal, currently playing on a six-year, $50 million contract with a team option in 2026 and 2027.

However, throughout his career, it hasn’t been as good as some have suggested. A one-time All-Star, Robert has had a tough time staying healthy, appearing in over 100 games just once in his career.

When he’s on the field, in the year he played 145 games, he hit 38 home runs and drove in 80 runs on a White Sox team that was below average.

If he were in the middle of this Mets lineup, he could benefit from having other sluggers around him. However, the injury history is tough to ignore, and his .224 average a season ago with just 14 home runs wasn’t ideal.