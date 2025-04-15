Dodgers Table Trade Netting Prized All-Star for James Outman and ‘Front-Line Prospect’

Luis Robert Jr. is in many ways the position player equivalent to Sandy Alcantara. And as is the case with Alcantara, it’s not a question of if Robert will be traded, but when.

The 27-year-old outfielder is in his sixth MLB season, all with the Chicago White Sox. He is the lone remaining player of the 17 that appeared in the team’s last playoff appearance, a loss on Oct. 12, 2021, against the Houston Astros.

Chicago’s fortunes have tumbled significantly since being eliminated that day from the American League Division Series, and several notable players have been traded away, including Garrett Crochet, Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Erick Fedde and Eloy Jimenez. Robert is easily the most valuable trade chip on the roster for a team that has started off 4-11 and is everyone’s pick to again finish last in the AL Central.

But in spite of the franchise’s historic struggles over the past few seasons, and in spite of the never-ending gaggle of trade rumors that circle over his head on a daily basis, Robert insists that he is happy to still be playing for Chicago.

“I didn’t think I’d be here,” Robert told ESPN through an interpreter. “But I’m glad that I’m here. This is the organization that made my dream come true. It’s the only organization that I know.”

Luis Robert Jr. Widely Expected to be Traded This Season

He likely won’t be there for too much longer. Although Robert still has a few years left on a team-friendly contract – earning just $15 million in 2025 and then a pair of club options, both at $20 million with a $2 million buyout – it is widely believed that Chicago will trade him before this year’s deadline.

Perhaps in the very near future.

Several media sites are amplifying a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale indicating that the Los Angeles Dodgers had discussed the parameters of a trade sending outfielder James Outman and an unnamed “front-line prospect” to Chicago for Robert. As part of the news and notes section at the end of his latest column, Nightengale states only that the teams “have tabled trade discussions,” with no reference to when the initial discussions took place.

Like Robert, Outman has found himself to be the subject of numerous trade rumors in recent months, some of them even involving Robert. However, Outman’s stock has fallen over the past year or so, making him more of an added piece in a trade package rather than the main attraction.

Dodgers Outfielder James Outman Included in Trade Pitch for Luis Robert Jr.

As a rookie in 2023, Outman showed a lot of promise as the Dodgers’ starting center fielder. He earned National League Rookie of the Month honors in April and August, becoming just the second player in Dodgers history to win it twice, following Cody Bellinger in 2017.

In 567 plate appearances, Outman posted a slash line of 248/.353/.437, with 23 home runs, 70 RBI and 16 stolen bases. The first rookie in franchise history to post 20+ homers and steal 15+ bases in the same season, Outman finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting, which was the highest finish by a Dodgers rookie for since Walker Buehler also placed third in 2018.

However, Outman never could gain his footing in 2024. He batted just .147 with 3 home runs through his first 36 games, and the Dodgers sent him to Triple-A on May 17. Outman made a brief return to the Dodgers, but the struggles continued, and he rode the shuttle back and forth between the majors and minors for the remainder of the season.

This season has not gone much better for Outman, who has been unable to take advantage of Andy Pages’ struggles in center field for Los Angeles. Outman is hitting .152 with a .542 OPS and 14 strikeouts in Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers gave an indication of how far Outman has fallen with their decision to bring up a third catcher, Hunter Feduccia, when Freddie Freeman was put on the injured list, rather than give another chance to their former top 10 prospect. Perhaps a change of scenery would do some good for the 27-year-old.