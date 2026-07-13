Juan Soto Makes Strong Prediction About Mets Teammate Francisco Lindor

Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are in their second season as teammates with the New York Mets and remain the two most notable players on the roster.

However, the two stars have yet to share an All-Star Game appearance as Mets teammates. Lindor made the team in 2025, while Soto missed out. This year, Soto earned a spot on the roster, but Lindor did not.

Soto Makes Prediction for Lindor

During All-Star interviews on Monday as players arrived in Philadelphia, Soto was asked which of his teammates he believes could make the All-Star team next season after missing out this year. He made sure to guarantee that Lindor will be make it again.

“All of them. I think Benge, Ewing, they have so much talent. I know Lindor is going to be back up again.

“We have a real All-Star team over there,” he added. “I just hope we can get healthier and get more experience for the young guys, and we’re all going to be here next year.”

.@mmargaux8 asks Juan Soto which Mets young player he thinks will be at the All-Star Game next year: “All of them. I think Benge, Ewing, they have so much talent. I know Lindor is going to be back up again.” pic.twitter.com/tATl6SBDB4 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 13, 2026

Lindor and Soto’s Relationship Rumors

Rumors have circulated about the relationship between Soto and Lindor at times this season, with speculation recently fueled by comments from Mets owner Steve Cohen.

During an interview with the New York Post several weeks ago, Cohen was asked about the reported tension between Lindor and Soto. He suggested those issues were mostly a thing of the past, implying there may have been some friction previously.

“Frankly, I think that’s a story that was last year’s issue,” Cohen said. “Actually, I’m told and believe strongly that these guys are getting along much better.”

Soto, however, pushed back on those claims, saying there were never any issues between the two stars.

“There were no issues last year — at all,” Soto told The Athletic. “We didn’t have any beef or anything. Definitely, our relationship is getting better because it takes time. When you meet a girl, you don’t start kissing her right away.”

Mets’ Team Struggles

Ultimately, speculation about Soto and Lindor’s relationship likely would not be a topic of conversation if the Mets were winning.

However, New York has struggled throughout the season. After missing the playoffs a year ago, expectations were much higher, but the team has failed to turn things around. Even after firing manager Carlos Mendoza following a 34-47 start, the results have remained the same.

After getting swept by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, the Mets sit at 40-57 overall and remain firmly in last place in the NL East.