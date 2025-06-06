Mets $765 Million Star Needs ‘A Little More Time’

For the New York Mets, Juan Soto was supposed to be the team’s savior. A generational talent with a World Series ring, a batting title, and enough swagger to light up Times Square.

But something feels off two months into his 15-year, $765 million contract. Soto just told ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, “I still need a little more time,” he wasn’t just talking about adjusting to a new clubhouse. The subtext is louder than the quote.

This is not the Soto fans remember from the Yankees or even the Padres. That version was animated, electric, and unbothered by pressure. The current Soto looks muted. The numbers bear it out, too: he’s slashing .229/.367/.430 through 62 games, a noticeable drop from his .288/.419/.569 line last season in the Bronx. The walk rate is still elite, but the joy seems gone.

Mets Winning, But Soto Isn’t Thriving

Ironically, the Mets are winning. At 39-24, they sit atop the NL East. Yet their most significant investment looks like he’s still trying to convince himself he’s happy. New York’s scrutiny is relentless, but so is its nostalgia. It’s not lost on anyone that Soto’s demeanor changed after leaving the Yankees—a team he reportedly wanted to stay with. He never publicly admitted it, but the contrast between his vibe now and his fire last year is stark.

ESPN notes he’s drawn criticism for a “lack of hustle.” His signature flair—the Soto Shuffle—is on hiatus. Teammate interactions look more transactional than brotherly. Body language matters when you’re the face of a franchise. Right now, Soto is saying what his bat can’t.

Despite the Mets’ strong record, Soto’s transition has lacked the usual spark fans expected. His subdued body language and reduced flair at the plate have fueled speculation about deeper issues—whether it’s the pressure of his mega-deal, clubhouse chemistry, or just New York’s spotlight. The Mets need more than patience.

Is This Just Growing Pains or Something Deeper?

Let’s be clear: Soto isn’t a bust. The patience is there; the power flickers. But when he says he needs “a little more time,” it raises a broader question: Did the Mets buy a player who, deep down, didn’t want to be here?

Maybe he misses the Yankees’ culture or the stability. Perhaps he misses Aaron Judge. Or maybe he’s just struggling to find joy with a team that, while winning, still lacks a defined identity. Pete Alonso is intense. Francisco Lindor is streaky. Brandon Nimmo is dependable. But none of them match Soto’s vibe. Not yet.

October Will Be The True Test

The Mets knew the pressure that came with signing Soto, and they also knew the reward. But this isn’t a “wait until next year” situation. New York paid for playoff fireworks, not spring training excuses.

Soto will get his chance to change the narrative. The postseason has always been his stage. But until then, every at-bat, every quote, every shrug will be dissected. That’s the cost of doing business in Queens.

He said he needs time, and Mets fans hope he doesn’t run out.