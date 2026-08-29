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New York Mets Announce Official Juan Soto News Before Astros Game

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New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets smiles at bat in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Mets finally have their star outfielder back.

The Mets activated Soto from the 10-day injured list before Saturday afternoon’s game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field, the team announced. Infielder Eric Wagaman was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse as a corresponding move.

New York Mets Activate Juan Soto From IL Before Astros Game

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 26: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Soto, 27, hasn’t played since he strained his left calf on July 24.

Before landing on the IL, Soto posted 2.7 bWAR and a .283/.408/.539 slash line with 21 home runs and 52 RBI over 84 games. He represented New York at this year’s All-Star Game.

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 20: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 20, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

While it’s exciting for Mets fans to see Soto return, they don’t have much else to be happy about with their favorite team.

With a 60-75 record, the Mets are 12 games back of the San Diego Padres for the final National League Wild Card spot and 20 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. With just 27 games left in the regular season, the Mets would need an absolute miracle to make the playoffs.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Announce Official Juan Soto News Before Astros Game

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