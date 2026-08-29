New York Mets Announce Official Juan Soto News Before Astros Game

The New York Mets finally have their star outfielder back.

The Mets activated Soto from the 10-day injured list before Saturday afternoon’s game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field, the team announced. Infielder Eric Wagaman was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse as a corresponding move.

New York Mets Activate Juan Soto From IL Before Astros Game

Soto, 27, hasn’t played since he strained his left calf on July 24.

Before landing on the IL, Soto posted 2.7 bWAR and a .283/.408/.539 slash line with 21 home runs and 52 RBI over 84 games. He represented New York at this year’s All-Star Game.

While it’s exciting for Mets fans to see Soto return, they don’t have much else to be happy about with their favorite team.

With a 60-75 record, the Mets are 12 games back of the San Diego Padres for the final National League Wild Card spot and 20 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. With just 27 games left in the regular season, the Mets would need an absolute miracle to make the playoffs.