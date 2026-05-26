New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Ahead of Reds Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets lost the series opener 7-2.

All-Star Juan Soto was not in the Mets lineup.

Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Mets have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Mets 5/26 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto DH A. Ewing CF J. Young 1B B. Baty 3B M. Semien 2B M. Melendez LF L. Torrens C D. Peterson SP”

Juan Soto is back in the lineup after missing the previous two days with an illness. He was originally in the team’s lineup on Sunday, but was scratched prior to the game.

Soto should provide a boost to the team’s lineup that struggled to generate offense in the first game of the series. In 37 games, Soto is batting .294 with 40 hits, 10 home runs, 21 RBI’s, 22 runs, five stolen bases, a .390 on base percentage, and a .949 OPS.

Mets vs Reds



The Cincinnati Reds have also announced their lineup for the second game of the series.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Reds 5/26 B. Dunn RF E. De La Cruz SS S. Stewart DH S. Steer 1B E. Suárez 3B D. Myers CF J. Bleday LF T. Stephenson C M. McLain 2B C. Burns SP”

Right-handed pitcher Chase Burns will make his 11th start of the season for the Reds. The Reds pitcher has been among the best pitchers in MLB. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 1.83 ERA across 59 innings. He has now pitched at least six innings in five consecutive games, where he has allowed two or less runs in all five of those outings.

Meanwhile, for the Mets, left-handed David Peterson will make his seventh start of the season. Peterson has bounced back after a rough start to the season. The Mets have won in three of the last four games Peterson has pitched, and the left-hander has allowed two or less earned runs in those four outings.

Social Media Reaction

The New York Mets have now lost four consecutive games, which has them 10 games under .500 and in last place of the National League East. As a result, the team’s lineup announcement was met with the following reaction on social media:

@ANGRY_MetFanMax: “Automatic out upon automatic out. Well en route to that 53-109 finish.”

@LilBrothersofNY: “Soto back plz save us my glorious king”

@MikesMurica: “We’re saved! Not really but I’d love Ewing to get a shot at leadoff more behind our 2 biggest bats. My guess is if he continues the OBP he will.”

@ThatNYsportsguy: “Why not switch Benge and Ewing? Benge has more pop not much but more and Ewing is on base 24/7”