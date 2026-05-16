Juan Soto Reacts To Devastating Injury News For New York Mets

On Saturday, the New York Mets will continue their series with the New York Yankees at Citi Field.

The Mets are coming off a 5-2 loss on Friday.

Clay Holmes pitched 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs.

He also got injured during the game.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote: “Breaking: Clay Holmes has a fractured bone in his leg, suffered on a comebacker in tonight’s game. He’ll be out “for a long time,” Carlos Mendoza said. Massive blow to the Mets.”

Juan Soto Reacts To Devastating Injury News

One person who reacted to the news was Mets superstar Juan Soto (via SNY Mets).

Soto: “It’s tough man, it’s tough. Clay is a guy who shows up every day. He is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen in my career… It’s really sad… We’re gonna support him, we’re gonna be right there for him, in any kind of way that he needs us. But it just sucks.”

Holmes (who is in his second season with the Mets) is one of the most valuable players on the team.

He is 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA in nine games this year.

Before the Mets, the two-time MLB All-Star has also had stints with the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates over nine total seasons.

Social Media Reacts To Injury News

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Pat Ragazzo: “The injuries are starting to pile up for the Mets. Clay Holmes has been their best starter this season”

Just Baseball: “Clay Holmes fractured his fibula on this 111 MPH liner and will be out “a long time,” according to Carlos Mendoza. A brutal blow for Holmes, who was having his best season as a starter”

@MetsMuse: “Clay Holmes this season: 9 G 4-4 52.2 IP 2.39 ERA 45 K 1.10 WHIP He was the Mets best pitcher this season, and now they’ll be without him almost the entire rest of the way.”

Joe Randazzo: “Imagine getting hit with a Spencer Jones 111 MPH rocket and walking off a fractured fibula like it’s a cramp. Clay Holmes is tough as nails. Most people walking the earth are on the floor.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with an 18-26 record in 44 games.

They are 9-13 in 22 games at home.

Following two more games with the Yankees, the Mets will visit the Washington Nationals on Monday.