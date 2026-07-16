Mets All-Star Slugger Expects Turnaround After Break

Juan Soto returned from the 2026 MLB All-Star Game with an expectation for the New York Mets: a second-half turnaround.

According to SNY’s Ben Krimmel⁠, Soto said the All-Star break left him feeling re-energized after a brutal opening half for New York. The Mets star plans to turn the page over the final 65 games and believes the roster still has enough talent to change the direction of its season.

“A turnaround, that’s what I’m expecting,” Soto said. “Try to get these guys going.”

Soto also stressed the importance of remaining positive and approaching the second half as a fresh start. That message sounds encouraging from the face of the franchise, but the Mets have created such a deep hole that optimism alone may no longer be enough.

Soto at least carried something positive back to New York from Philadelphia. He struck out against Dylan Cease in his first All-Star Game at-bat before singling up the middle against Joe Ryan in the fourth inning. It was the National League’s first hit in a 4-0 loss to the American League.

The Mets’ 2026 Season Has Been a Disaster

Calling the Mets’ first half disappointing almost feels too generous.

New York reached the break with a 40-57 record, sitting last in the National League East and 16 games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Mets were also 12 games out of the final NL wild-card position, according to MLB’s official standings⁠.

The record represents their worst first half since 1995. They lost 16 of their final 22 games before the break and entered it after the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep at Citi Field. Instead of resembling the contender many expected, the Mets have looked like a team headed toward selling at the August 3 trade deadline.

MLB.com placed their playoff odds⁠ at only 0.7% and listed their remaining strength of schedule as the hardest in baseball. Those numbers make Soto’s desired turnaround more difficult than simply resetting mentally.

Is It Already Too Late for the Mets?

The Mets still have 65 games, so their season is not mathematically over. Realistically, however, they would need an immediate and extended winning streak just to reenter the wild-card conversation.

Even playing at a 40-25 pace the rest of the way would leave New York at only 80-82. Reaching 85 wins would require a 45-20 finish, a .692 winning percentage that this team has given no indication it can sustain.

Soto’s confidence matters because the Mets need their best player to set the tone. His belief in the roster may also keep the clubhouse from completely folding. But no single player can erase nearly four months of poor baseball.

A turnaround would give the Mets something positive to carry into 2027. As for rescuing 2026, Soto’s message may have arrived after the season had already slipped away.