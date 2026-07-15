Why the Mets’ 40-57 Disaster Could Force a Roster Purge in Queens

The New York Mets enter the second half of the season 17 games under .500. As a result, the season looks grim without playoff hopes. However, there is still a great deal to play for, aspects that could help prevent a repeat of this season.

For example, with several trade chips, the organization can bolster the roster with shrewd asset management. Additionally, watching the development of the young nucleus remains important. Most importantly, grading the management arm, from the interim manager Andy Green to David Stearns, the president of baseball operations, is important for the future of the franchise.

Luke Weaver hasn’t given up an earned run in 73 days https://t.co/RZKPxQWyY0 pic.twitter.com/NctDf7AR1r — Mets’d Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) July 12, 2026

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What Does a Bullpen Fire Sale Look Like?

While not the most exciting trade piece, relievers do matter when a contender wants to improve the roster. Tim Britton of The Athletic discusses this possibility.

“And then there are the guys under team control beyond 2026 who could move. Luke Weaver has been one of the sport’s best relievers this season, and Huascar Brazobán has been a valuable utility knife. The Mets could deal from their relative strength at catcher.”

Currently, Weaver sports a 1.85 earned run average and has struck out 43 batters in 39 innings. Weaver’s .0821 WHIP indicates a dominant reliever capable of closing games. Brazoban profiles more as a middle-inning reliever than a closer, due to his 4.1 walks per nine innings. Conceivably, the Mets could receive a young arm, potentially at the High-A level, with enough upside to invest time and resources in. While not a stellar return, it would still help.

Devin Williams does not possess the same rosy outlook. With three blown saves and an earned run average of 4.78, Williams may need to take a step back into a setup role while he figures out what went wrong this season. Given his career success and potential to turn it around, the Mets could ask for a prospect in the 12-16 range, a high-ceiling piece for the future of the franchise.

Is Soto the Captain Now?

Francisco Lindor is 32. His bat looks slower. Britton does not overtly believe a trade will happen. However, he expressed concern about the starting shortstop.

“The real questions surround New York’s veterans. Francisco Lindor’s first half went about as badly as it could. He didn’t hit when he played, and he spent two months on the injured list with a calf strain.”

While his offensive metrics are well-known this season, one number should raise more eyebrows: .969. That is Lindor’s fielding percentage, the lowest of his career. As a ten-and-five player, Lindor can veto any trade. Yet, would he?

With his declining defense, finding a cushy job as a second baseman on a contender could help. The Mets would need to absorb the majority of the remaining money. A Top 10 prospect and a couple of lower-regarded prospects should be the ceiling for a player who could help a team make a postseason run.

“One of these years I swear he’s going to hit 70 home runs” – Logan Webb on Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/C0kIXHO35w — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 14, 2026

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Development at Citi Field

Between outfielders AJ Ewing and Carson Benge, the Mets look to have a part of their future. Ewing gives them a speedy leadoff player, and Benge gives them a young left-handed bat they hoped Brett Baty would be. The Mets will probably not make the playoffs. That fact looks etched in stone. Yet, the team still has a great deal to look forward to. Is that enough for fans?