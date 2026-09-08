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New York Mets Suddenly Demote 29-Year-Old During Marlins Series

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New York Mets v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 2: Justin Hagenman #47 of the New York Mets pitches in the bottom of the first inning for his first start in 2026 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 2, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will play the second game of their series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. They will be looking to pick up another victory after defeating Miami in their most recent game by a 9-4 final score.

Now, as the Mets continue their series against the Marlins, they have demoted one of their pitchers.

New York Mets Demote Justin Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Justin Hagenman #47 of the New York Mets pitches during the second inning of a spring training game against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 22, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Mets have demoted pitcher Justin Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse. This demotion was a quick one for Hagenman, as he was just assigned to New York’s roster a few days ago after being activated from the 60-day injured list.

Now, after being demoted to Triple-A Syracuse, Hagenman will be aiming to make an impact. If he does, it could help his chances of landing another call-up to New York’s roster before the 2026 season is over.

Hagenman’s 2026 Season So Far With the Mets

New York Yankees v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Justin Hagenman #51 of the New York Mets pitches during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Hagenman appeared in two games for New York after being called up to their roster earlier this month, where he had a 0-0 record, a 4.50 ERA, and two strikeouts in four innings pitched. This is after he had a 0-1 record, a 4.56 ERA, and 23 strikeouts in nine appearances for the Mets during the 2025 season.

With Triple-A Syracuse this season, Hagenman has posted a 0-1 record, a 2.89 ERA, and nine strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched. Overall, the 29-year-old has been sidelined for much of the season but has been solid while with Triple-A Syracuse. Now, he will be aiming to shine after being demoted from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Mets Suddenly Demote 29-Year-Old During Marlins Series

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