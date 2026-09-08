New York Mets Suddenly Demote 29-Year-Old During Marlins Series

The New York Mets will play the second game of their series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. They will be looking to pick up another victory after defeating Miami in their most recent game by a 9-4 final score.

Now, as the Mets continue their series against the Marlins, they have demoted one of their pitchers.

New York Mets Demote Justin Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Mets have demoted pitcher Justin Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse. This demotion was a quick one for Hagenman, as he was just assigned to New York’s roster a few days ago after being activated from the 60-day injured list.

Now, after being demoted to Triple-A Syracuse, Hagenman will be aiming to make an impact. If he does, it could help his chances of landing another call-up to New York’s roster before the 2026 season is over.

Hagenman’s 2026 Season So Far With the Mets

Hagenman appeared in two games for New York after being called up to their roster earlier this month, where he had a 0-0 record, a 4.50 ERA, and two strikeouts in four innings pitched. This is after he had a 0-1 record, a 4.56 ERA, and 23 strikeouts in nine appearances for the Mets during the 2025 season.

With Triple-A Syracuse this season, Hagenman has posted a 0-1 record, a 2.89 ERA, and nine strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched. Overall, the 29-year-old has been sidelined for much of the season but has been solid while with Triple-A Syracuse. Now, he will be aiming to shine after being demoted from here.