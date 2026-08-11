Kodai Senga’s First Save Ended With a Mets Mistake Nobody Expected

Kodai Senga’s first major-league save should have ended with a souvenir tucked safely away. Instead, it ended with rookie right fielder Carson Benge throwing the baseball into the Truist Park stands and Senga reacting in disbelief.

The mistake provided the funniest moment of the New York Mets’ 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday. It also highlighted a serious experiment that suddenly matters more after Devin Williams landed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

Senga’s Milestone Ball Disappears

Interim manager Andy Green called on Senga for the ninth with New York leading by three and the heart of Atlanta’s order coming up. The former All-Star starter retired Matt Olson and Michael Harris II with forkballs, walked Ozzie Albies, and induced a game-ending flyout from Mauricio Dubón.

Benge made the catch in right and reflexively tossed the ball to a fan. Senga spread his arms and opened his mouth in disbelief while catcher Francisco Alvarez tried to get the rookie’s attention. Once Benge realized what he had done, he put both hands on his head. Senga doubled over laughing.

Asked afterward whether Benge recovered the keepsake, Senga jokingly suggested through an interpreter that his teammate was telling him he should have struck out the final hitter. The Associated Press confirmed the ball had gone into the crowd.

That exchange turned an unfamiliar bullpen assignment into a shareable milestone. Senga had never recorded a save in his four major-league seasons, and the Mets only recently moved him from the rotation into short relief.

The larger context makes the save especially notable: New York is unlikely to reach October, so every late-inning decision can also serve as planning for its 2027 bullpen.

Mets Discover a New Senga Formula

The role change has produced an encouraging early sample. In three full-time relief outings, Senga has allowed only two baserunners while reaching 99 mph with his fastball. Fifteen of his 18 pitches on Monday were four-seamers or forkballs, a simplified combination that played against elite hitters.

Williams’ injury created the immediate opening. He has a 4.66 ERA in the first season of a three-year, $51 million contract, and New York recently traded four other high-leverage relievers. Green said the club does not believe Williams’ injury is long-term, but he declined to name Senga the permanent closer.

There are practical questions. Senga has not regularly pitched on consecutive days or worked three to four times per week. He has also said he prefers starting, making this an evaluation rather than a settled conversion.

Still, Monday revealed the appeal. Senga can concentrate his two best pitches, add velocity in a one-inning burst, and handle the pressure of the ninth. The missing baseball gave the moment its comedy. The performance gave the Mets something potentially more valuable: a new way to use one of their most talented, unpredictable arms.