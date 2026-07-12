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New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Brutally Honest Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets speaks to SportsNet New York after the 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Mets lost to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 3-2.

With the loss, they were swept in the three-game series at Citi Field.

Francisco Lindor finished with two hits, including one home run and two RBIs.

Francisco Lindor Makes Brutally Honest Statement

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates his sixth inning home run against the Boston Red Sox in the dugout with his teammates at Citi Field on July 12, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, Lindor made a very honest statement when asked about his message to the fans for the second half of the 2026 season (via SNY Mets).

Lindor: “It’s unacceptable. They shouldn’t be happy with where we’re at and how we are playing and how I’m playing… We’re gonna try to be better.”

Lindor is in the middle of his sixth season playing for the Mets.

He heads into the All-Star break batting .216 with 33 hits, five home runs, 12 RBIs, 22 runs and two stolen bases in 40 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyConnor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox looks on as Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates his sixth inning home run at Citi Field on July 12, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Lindor:

@searlebaseball: “Not defending the errors he’s made since coming back, but he’s also the only reason we scored today A good team picks up their guy and wins anyway”

@Matthew__Sloane: “People can say what they want about Lindor, but he’s never ever ran from the media. Game today is largely on him, but I respect him a ton for always taking accountability. That’s a trait that’s bigger than baseball. This is a guy you want on your team.”

@MetsLoyalist: “Too easy to blame Lindor and Williams for this loss. How about taking out Thornton after 7 innings and only 82 pitches?”

@jonjy36: “He’ll play better in the 2nd half of the season when the Mets are out of the race.”

Mets Right Now

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets singles during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field on July 10, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets head into the break at the bottom of the National League East with a 40-57 record in 97 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 21-28 in 49 games at home).

On July 16, the Mets will visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Brutally Honest Statement

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