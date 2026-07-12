New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Brutally Honest Statement

On Sunday, the New York Mets lost to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 3-2.

With the loss, they were swept in the three-game series at Citi Field.

Francisco Lindor finished with two hits, including one home run and two RBIs.

Francisco Lindor Makes Brutally Honest Statement

After the game, Lindor made a very honest statement when asked about his message to the fans for the second half of the 2026 season (via SNY Mets).

Lindor: “It’s unacceptable. They shouldn’t be happy with where we’re at and how we are playing and how I’m playing… We’re gonna try to be better.”

Lindor is in the middle of his sixth season playing for the Mets.

He heads into the All-Star break batting .216 with 33 hits, five home runs, 12 RBIs, 22 runs and two stolen bases in 40 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying in response to Lindor:

@searlebaseball: “Not defending the errors he’s made since coming back, but he’s also the only reason we scored today A good team picks up their guy and wins anyway”

@Matthew__Sloane: “People can say what they want about Lindor, but he’s never ever ran from the media. Game today is largely on him, but I respect him a ton for always taking accountability. That’s a trait that’s bigger than baseball. This is a guy you want on your team.”

@MetsLoyalist: “Too easy to blame Lindor and Williams for this loss. How about taking out Thornton after 7 innings and only 82 pitches?”

@jonjy36: “He’ll play better in the 2nd half of the season when the Mets are out of the race.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets head into the break at the bottom of the National League East with a 40-57 record in 97 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 21-28 in 49 games at home).

On July 16, the Mets will visit the Philadelphia Phillies.