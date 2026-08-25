New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Brewers Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

They had the day off on Monday following a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

Most recently, the Mets lost by a score of 2-1 on Sunday.

Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 2-Word Post

Ahead of their series with the Brewers, Francisco Lindor sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Keep smiling 😀”

There were over 16,000 likes on his post in 12 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@enycc_: “We love you Mr. Smile 😁”

@_baby4hunnid_: “Ain’t nun to smile about”

@babyyace: “Don’t worry bro. Next Year this orange and blue celebrating ❗️💙🧡💙🧡”

@henryb_1: “Mets captain💪💪, no mater what ppl say💯💯”

@stackin.jr: “Just a bad year all around. All about how we respond 😏”

@c.bobo.3: “I havent smiled watching a mets game in nearly two years”

Gleyber Torres, Javier Báez and Giovanny Urshela were among the people to like Lindor’s post.

Looking At Lindor

Lindor is in the middle of his 12th season at the MLB level (and 6th with the Mets).

Right now, he is batting .235 with 67 hits, 12 home runs, 32 RBIs, 40 runs and three stolen bases in 74 games.

The 32-year-old has made five MLB All-Star Games.

Looking At The Mets

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 59-72 record in 131 games.

Following three games with the Brewers, they will remain at home to host the Houston Astros on Friday night at Citi Field.