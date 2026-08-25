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New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Brewers Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

They had the day off on Monday following a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

Most recently, the Mets lost by a score of 2-1 on Sunday.

Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates a single against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of their series with the Brewers, Francisco Lindor sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Keep smiling 😀”

There were over 16,000 likes on his post in 12 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@enycc_: “We love you Mr. Smile 😁”

@_baby4hunnid_: “Ain’t nun to smile about”

@babyyace: “Don’t worry bro. Next Year this orange and blue celebrating ❗️💙🧡💙🧡”

GettyJose Iglesias and Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets pose for a phot ahead of the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on August 18, 2026 in New York City.

@henryb_1: “Mets captain💪💪, no mater what ppl say💯💯”

@stackin.jr: “Just a bad year all around. All about how we respond 😏”

@c.bobo.3: “I havent smiled watching a mets game in nearly two years”

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 and Marcus Semien #10 of the New York Mets celebrate their team’s 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 04, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gleyber Torres, Javier Báez and Giovanny Urshela were among the people to like Lindor’s post.

Looking At Lindor

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Lindor is in the middle of his 12th season at the MLB level (and 6th with the Mets).

Right now, he is batting .235 with 67 hits, 12 home runs, 32 RBIs, 40 runs and three stolen bases in 74 games.

The 32-year-old has made five MLB All-Star Games.

Looking At The Mets

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates the win with teammates after the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on August 17, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 59-72 record in 131 games.

Following three games with the Brewers, they will remain at home to host the Houston Astros on Friday night at Citi Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Brewers Series

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