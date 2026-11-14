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Francisco Lindor’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The New York Mets Star

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New York Mets had a very talented roster heading into the 2026 season.

That said, they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Francisco Lindor’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets high fives teammates after scoring during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

On Saturday, Francisco Lindor is celebrating his 33rd birthday.

The Mets wrote (via X): “Wishing a happy birthday to @Lindor12BC ! 🥳”

His wife (Katia) then made a post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy 33rd birthday to the man who is all things to everyone, at all times, and somehow never runs out of love to give. ❤️ You have the biggest heart, the kindest soul, and a way of making everyone around you feel so loved. I feel incredibly blessed to do life by your side and to call you mine. You are our everything, and we are forever grateful for you. I hope you know just how deeply you are loved, today and every single day. Te amamos hasta el infinito 😘♾️🎂 @lindor12bc”

Her post had over 8,000 likes in nine hours.

Comments On Her Post

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@dolcevicca: “You truly are the most down to earth, most unpretentious couple and raised such a wonderful kids. Feliz cumpleaños al marido”

@ladydeee58: “We share the same day. Happy birthday to my fellow Scorpio! Enjoy! 💕💕”

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets speaks to SportsNet New York after the 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City.

@taraubbens: “Happy birthday, Paquito! My absolute favorite player whose heart and soul outshine his incredible talent. This was also our wedding song. 🥰”

@allenonyia: “Happy Birthday Francisco!!!!”

Looking At Lindor

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Lindor was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians (and helped them reach the 2016 World Series).

The five-time MLB All-Star has been with the Mets for the last six years.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Francisco Lindor’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The New York Mets Star

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