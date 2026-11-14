Francisco Lindor’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The New York Mets Star

The New York Mets had a very talented roster heading into the 2026 season.

That said, they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Francisco Lindor’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

On Saturday, Francisco Lindor is celebrating his 33rd birthday.

The Mets wrote (via X): “Wishing a happy birthday to @Lindor12BC ! 🥳”

His wife (Katia) then made a post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy 33rd birthday to the man who is all things to everyone, at all times, and somehow never runs out of love to give. ❤️ You have the biggest heart, the kindest soul, and a way of making everyone around you feel so loved. I feel incredibly blessed to do life by your side and to call you mine. You are our everything, and we are forever grateful for you. I hope you know just how deeply you are loved, today and every single day. Te amamos hasta el infinito 😘♾️🎂 @lindor12bc”

Her post had over 8,000 likes in nine hours.

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@dolcevicca: “You truly are the most down to earth, most unpretentious couple and raised such a wonderful kids. Feliz cumpleaños al marido”

@ladydeee58: “We share the same day. Happy birthday to my fellow Scorpio! Enjoy! 💕💕”

@taraubbens: “Happy birthday, Paquito! My absolute favorite player whose heart and soul outshine his incredible talent. This was also our wedding song. 🥰”

@allenonyia: “Happy Birthday Francisco!!!!”

Looking At Lindor

Lindor was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians (and helped them reach the 2016 World Series).

The five-time MLB All-Star has been with the Mets for the last six years.