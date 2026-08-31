Mets Lose Luis Robert Jr. on Waivers as AL Team Claims Slugger

The New York Mets saw Luis Robert Jr. get claimed on waivers.

New York placed the slugger on waivers as the Mets were looking to get out of his contract for the rest of the season. If he was claimed before Sept. 1, he was eligible to be on the playoff roster, and the Baltimore Orioles claimed the slugger.

SNY’s Chelsea James revealed that the Orioles claimed Robert off waivers.

“The Baltimore Orioles are claiming Luis Robert Jr. off waivers, according to multiple people familiar with the situation,” James wrote on X.

Robert is hitting .223 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs. However, he’s a former Silver Slugger Award Winner, as he has shown he can be an impact hitter in the MLB.

Robert is in the final year of his six-year, $50 million deal and has a club option for $20 million next season.

More to come.