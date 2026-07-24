Tigers Urged to Trade for Mets’ $50 Million Outfielder: Report

The Detroit Tigers are a popular team as the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline approaches. Ace pitcher Tarik Skubal has entered trade talks as Detroit has struggled this season.

Detroit is leaning towards selling at the trade deadline given their 49-54 record. Skubal is someone that the Tigers could get a haul in return. A bat that excels against left-handed pitching is something that would benefit Detroit.

Who should the Tigers pursue?

One name in mind: the New York Mets‘ Luis Robert Jr.

“The Mets just reinstated him from the IL, and if he plays well over the next 10 days, it might be worth it for Detroit to take a flier on him,” wrote The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. “He’s still only 28, and he has a club option on his deal if he were to play well down the stretch.”

“The Mets would have to pay down his salary to make a deal work, but the upside Robert offers is significant. The Tigers really struggle against left-handed pitching, and Robert has always hit lefties extremely well. And the talent is evident.”

Luis Robert Jr. Provides High Upside for the Tigers

The New York Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. hasn’t been able to show much of what he’s capable of in 2026. A lumbar spine disc herniation that the 28-year-old suffered in late April has limited him to 27 games this season.

Robert Jr. hasn’t put together the greatest numbers in his first year in New York. Through limited opportunity, he’s hitting .211/.306/.337 with three home runs, nine RBI, and two stolen bases.

However, Luis Robert Jr. showed his true All-Star potential over the last three seasons of his time with the Chicago White Sox.

In 2023, Robert Jr. earned the first All-Star nod of his career after hitting 38 home runs, 80 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. Since then, his hard-hitting statistics have declined, with 14 home runs in both 2024 and 2025.

His base-running ability improved tremendously in those years. He stole 23 bases in 2024 and took a huge leap in 2025 with 33 stolen bases.

Robert Jr.’s success against left-handed pitchers is his most compelling upside for the Tigers. For his career, the 28-year-old is batting .289/.367/.505 with 27 home runs, 78 RBI, and 54 extra-base hits, per Statmuse.

The New York Mets outfielder is earning $20 million in 2026 with a club option in 2027.

Javier Baez Nearing Return From Extended Absence

While in pursuit of attempting to turn its season around, the Detroit Tigers have received a positive injury update on Javier Baez.

Baez has been on the injured list since suffering a high ankle sprain in late April.

The 33-year-old started a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Tuesday. Baez will get a day off on Friday before moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, MLB.com’s Jason Beck reported.

Getting Baez back will help Detroit’s turnaround this season. In 24 games before suffering the setback, Javier Baez carried .256/.280/.397 hitting stats with two home runs and six RBI.