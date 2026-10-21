Mets Still Owe Luke Weaver $6 Million to Pitch For Pirates in 2027

The New York Mets owe the Pittsburgh Pirates $6 million of Luke Weaver’s $11 million salary in 2027, the final year of his contract, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The split leaves the Mets funding most of the deal for a reliever now wearing a Pittsburgh uniform, with his first full season there still ahead in 2027.

The Mets sent Weaver to the Pirates on Aug. 3 in exchange for shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura, and both clubs announced the deal, according to MLB Trade Rumors. New York also agreed to send $8 million in cash, covering $2 million of Weaver’s 2026 pay plus the $6 million in 2027. Pittsburgh absorbs the other $5 million next season.

Luke Weaver Trade Terms Between Mets and Pirates

The Mets stood at 47-66 when they made the move. The Pirates, at 56-57, ranked 22nd in bullpen ERA. Weaver had $13.4 million left on his deal at that point, including the $11 million for 2027, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Pittsburgh also added Camilo Doval, the National League saves leader with the San Francisco Giants in 2023 who pitched for the Yankees in 2026. The Yankees paid the Pirates $1.1 million as part of the deal to take Doval off their hands.

Dennis Santana opened the season as the Pirates’ closer before Pittsburgh designated him for assignment in late July. Weaver saved 12 games for the Yankees in 2024 and 2025, which gives him closing experience that appealed to Pittsburgh.

Stafura, 21 at the time, was a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2023. He reached Pittsburgh in the Ke’Bryan Hayes trade before the 2025 deadline, and he arrived in New York with 20 home runs across 60 games at Single-A and High-A.

Weaver told reporters ahead of the Mets-Pirates series opener that he had wanted to stay.

“I made my commitment,” Weaver said, according to SNY.

The Mets had signed Weaver in free agency to a two-year, $22 million contract that runs through 2027. His 2026 numbers split sharply by team. With the Mets, he went 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44 innings over 42 games. With the Pirates, he went 2-0 with a 4.96 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings over 18 games. His combined line: 4-1, a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings.

Luke Weaver’s Path to Pittsburgh

Luke Allen Weaver was born Aug. 21, 1993, in DeLand, Florida. The right-hander is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds.

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted him in the 19th round in 2011 out of DeLand High School. He chose to pitch at Florida State rather than turn pro right out of high school, and the St. Louis Cardinals selected him 27th overall in 2014. He made his major league debut on Aug. 13, 2016, against the Chicago Cubs.

Weaver started games for the Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks, then moved through the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners before landing with the New York Yankees in 2023. He shifted to relief there. In 2024, he posted a 2.89 ERA over 62 games, then a 1.76 ERA in the postseason with four saves. A 3.62 ERA followed in 2025.

His career totals stand at 42-50 with a 4.58 ERA, 811 strikeouts and 13 saves across 783 1/3 innings with eight teams.

In 2027, Weaver collects his $11 million from Pittsburgh, with $6 million of that coming from New York.