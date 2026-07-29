New York Mets’ Luke Weaver Prediction Floats Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Mets have been navigating a disastrous season, and the MLB trade deadline is an opportunity to turn things around.

Of course, success at the deadline won’t provide an immediate fix for the struggling ballclub, but at the very least, it would get the franchise back on track.

The Mets are expected to be active sellers this year, and Luke Weaver’s name is floating in speculation as the deadline creeps up.

Mets’ David Stearns Likely To Capitalize on Luke Weaver Opportunity

As pointed out by Andy McCullough of The Athletic, relievers are a hot commodity this time of year. With this in mind, New York’s president of baseball operations is likely to capitalize on this.

With 32-year-old relief pitcher Luke Weaver as a potential trade chip, Stearns should have a window to strike a deal.

McCullough also highlighted that Weaver is likely to have a surplus of interested suitors, which would lean in Stearns’ favor.

On July 24, Jared Greenspan of MLB.com added, “Clubs aren’t interested in Weaver just because of his past success. In fact, one of the big draws here is Weaver’s future. As part of the two-year deal that he signed in the offseason, Weaver is due a $12.5 million salary next season. That’s a relatively reasonable rate for a high-leverage bullpen arm, and it’s another reason why Weaver is an appealing trade candidate.”

He currently has a 1.93 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 42.0 innings pitched in his 40 appearances. He has walked 11 batters.

His 2026 campaign marks his 11th year playing Major League Baseball, but this is only his first season with the Mets. In December 2025, he signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the franchise.

However, his professional career began with the St. Louis Cardinals after they selected him 27th overall in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft. His debut came in August 2016.

Weaver’s value on the mound should be enticing for other organizations, and Stearns should take advantage of that.

Where the Mets Stand Right Now

With an overall record of 45-62, New York is last in the National League East. They are several games below the Miami Marlins (54-54), the Washington Nationals (55-53), the Philadelphia Phillies (57-51) and the Atlanta Braves (62-44).

To the frustration of fans, the Mets are near the bottom of the MLB standings. The only teams to fall below them are the San Francisco Giants, the Kansas City Royals, the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels.

After facing another losing skid, the Mets are now on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 and the Braves 14-3.

Their next clash against Atlanta is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field.

Once this doubleheader concludes, New York will enter a four-game homestand against the Marlins. The first matchup is on the board for Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.