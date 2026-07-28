Mets Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Relief Ace Luke Weaver to Texas Rangers

The New York Mets are currently in a unique position. Despite recent high-scoring wins, the team remains far away from a playoff spot. In essence, the wins highlight players that the team could flip into prospects and maybe even several more MLB-ready players. Luke Weaver, while not a major name, will garner major attention.

As a reliever, you may find no better or quieter season of dominance. Weaver, 32, has allowed just one run since May 1. In that time, the reliever contributed to 20 of the Mets’ victories. Now, the writer believes that the Texas Rangers could be the perfect fit. Dennis Lin of The Athletic makes the case.

“He’s not Aroldis Chapman, whom the Rangers acquired on their way to the 2023 World Series, but Weaver would represent a significant upgrade for a bullpen in need. The Mets, unlike Chapman’s surging Red Sox, are definite sellers. The 2026 Rangers might not resemble World Series contenders, but amid the mediocrity of the American League West and the overall parity of the AL, adding Weaver would give them a better shot than most.

General manager David Stearns needs to replenish a minor league system that lacks better players who can move up into major league roles. Actual talent, not players that shuttle back and forth.

The Difference Between Rentals and Long-Term Assets

The Mets will get more for a player like Weaver, based on his contract, which runs through the end of next season. While Texas is a win-now franchise, they also want to keep a player beyond this year. It makes more sense.

While players like Freddy Peralta will return a higher-caliber prospect, Weaver could yield a quality prospect who may never become a star but will be solid and consistent. Those remain the types of prospects that winning teams use to stack victories and make the playoffs a reality.

Elite Production Opens Eyes

No Mets reliever can boast the amount of success that Weaver enjoys, with both sets of numbers, regular and advanced, telling the same story. His 1.93 and 0.833 WHIP paint the initial portrait for a pitcher that shuts down offenses, even with runners on base. Deeper, opponents are batting just .162 against the Mets’ reliever.

Furthermore, according to Baseball Savant, opposing batters only found their battle nine times in the 162 batters he’s faced. A converted starter years ago, Weaver can function as a long reliever, eating an inning if the starter cannot go deep into games. Similarly, as setup man, Weaver can nail down the eighth inning, providing the closer with a lead and the opportunity to slam the door.

What Should Stearns Demand?

The Rangers present the general manager with more than their fair share of options. Sterans likes versatile players who can play multiple positions. For example, on the major league roster, Cam Cauley is a speedy option who plays shortstop, second base, and center field.

At 23, he could provide the team with speed and versatility that Ronny Mauricio hasn’t. Similarly, Rafe Perich, who is a switch-hitter with power that can occupy first or third base, is a position of desperate need for the Mets.