New York Mets Make Roster Move Before Reds Series

On Monday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Mets Make Roster Move Before Reds Series

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets have made a roster move before Monday’s game.

Sammon wrote: “Mets are recalling Jonathan Pintaro, league sources said. In 6 2/3 IP w/ Mets, 1 ER. After yesterday’s game, Mendoza announced Tobias Myers for today, too. Mets’ bullpen is a strength but losing a SP from a thin rotation, even in short term, obviously could further stress RPs.”

Pintaro is in the middle of his second MLB season (all with the Mets).

He has also had a strong year in Triple-A, going 2-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 19 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@grace_breaking: “Our pitching is so bad we are calling up minor league guy to replace injured minor league guy that isn’t ready.”

@ranked27: “They wasted 3 options on this dude in a month lol”

@Zeke99881237a: “4days rest, threw 46 pitches/ 3ip v StL. More of what they hype Myers to be than what Myers actually is. The idea of going w multiple 3 inn guys over an actual SP is being stretched and tested.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets come into their series with the Reds at the bottom of the National League East with a 32-39 record in 71 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 14-21 in 35 games on the road).

Reds Right Now

The Reds are at the bottom of the National League Central with a 33-37 record in 70 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 17-18 in 35 games at home).