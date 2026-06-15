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New York Mets Make Roster Move Before Reds Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Jonathan Pintaro #91 of the New York Mets hands the ball to manager Carlos Mendoza as he is removed from a game against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Citi Field on June 25, 2025 in New York City. The appearance was the major league debut for Pintaro. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Mets Make Roster Move Before Reds Series

GettyJonathan Pintaro #91 of the New York Mets walks back to the dugout after pitching during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 25, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets have made a roster move before Monday’s game.

Sammon wrote: “Mets are recalling Jonathan Pintaro, league sources said. In 6 2/3 IP w/ Mets, 1 ER. After yesterday’s game, Mendoza announced Tobias Myers for today, too. Mets’ bullpen is a strength but losing a SP from a thin rotation, even in short term, obviously could further stress RPs.”

Pintaro is in the middle of his second MLB season (all with the Mets).

He has also had a strong year in Triple-A, going 2-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 19 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyJonathan Pintaro #91 of the New York Mets makes his major league debut pitching in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 25, 2025 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@grace_breaking: “Our pitching is so bad we are calling up minor league guy to replace injured minor league guy that isn’t ready.”

@ranked27: “They wasted 3 options on this dude in a month lol”

@Zeke99881237a: “4days rest, threw 46 pitches/ 3ip v StL. More of what they hype Myers to be than what Myers actually is. The idea of going w multiple 3 inn guys over an actual SP is being stretched and tested.”

Mets Right Now

GettyCarlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets signals for a pitching change during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets come into their series with the Reds at the bottom of the National League East with a 32-39 record in 71 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 14-21 in 35 games on the road).

Reds Right Now

GettyJose Trevino #35 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after hitting a 2RBI single in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on May 14, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Reds are at the bottom of the National League Central with a 33-37 record in 70 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 17-18 in 35 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Make Roster Move Before Reds Series

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