New York Mets Manager Makes Honest Bo Bichette Statement

On Sunday, the New York Mets finished their series with the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.

The Mets won by a score of 4-2.

Bo Bichette finished with one home run and three RBIs.

Mets Manager Makes Bichette Statement

After the game, manager Andy Green was asked about Bichette (h/t SNY Mets).

Reporter: “We’ve asked you lately about a bunch of guys who would do well to end the season strong. Bo is so even-keeled. To what extent does it matter for a guy like that, do you think, to have a good September heading into the offseason?”

Green: “Bo’s a star. Stars should play like stars when they’re on the baseball field. And that’s how we see him. That’s what we think about him. I think when you look at who he’s been since maybe the middle of May, I don’t have exact dates, it’s been really, really good. And that’s a huge swing. And like I said, we’ve got all the confidence in the world no matter what’s happened in a game up to that point in time that Bo is going to be equal to the task.”

Looking At Bichette

Bichette is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

He is currently batting .264 with 147 hits, 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, 70 runs and two stolen bases in 141 games.

Prior to New York, Bichette spent the first seven years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Looking At The Mets

The Mets are currently the last-place team in the National League East with a 65-78 record in 143 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Monday afternoon, the Mets will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.

Despite a high-profile roster, they will likely miss the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.