Mets Acquire Former 25-Home Run Outfielder Amid Pursuit of Juan Soto

The New York Mets made an addition to their outfield amid their pursuit of Juan Soto.

The Mets are one of the front runners to sign Soto, but on November 19, New York acquired outfielder Jose Siri from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets dealt minor league reliever Eric Orze in exchange for Siri in a one-for-one deal.

Siri is 29 years old and spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Rays after he started his MLB career with the Houston Astros before the mid-season trade to Tampa Bay.

Last season with the Rays, Siri struggled at the plate as he hit .187 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. His best season was in 2023 when he hit .222 with 25 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Orze, meanwhile, is 27 years old and spent most of 2024 in AAA. He did appear in two games with the Mets in 2024 throwing 1.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs for a 21.60 ERA.

Siri still has three years left of control through arbitration.

What Does Siri Bring to The Mets?

Siri is a great defender who will likely be New York’s fourth outfielder.

The New York Post’s Justin Tausch expects Siri to replace Harrison Bader and fill in late in games and be the team’s fourth outfielder.

“The 29-year-old Siri figures to fill the same kind of role Harrison Bader had with the Mets last season,” Tausch wrote. “Bader received most of the action in center field, with Tyrone Taylor also receiving a significant amount of innings at the position.”

Siri’s 16 outs above average ranked in MLB’s 99th percentile while the outfielder is also known for his speed on the basepaths. Siri stole 14 bases in 2024 but was caught stealing 7 times.

The Mets outfield currently includes Siri, Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Tyrone Taylor.

Mets Pursuing Soto

Despite New York acquiring Siri, the Mets are still in pursuit of Soto.

The Mets met with Soto and Scott Boras and MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the most likely scenario is the star outfielder signing with them.

“That is, to me, the most likely scenario,” Rosenthal said on ‘Foul Territory’ on November 19… “I don’t rule out the Yankees retaining Soto, (or)any other team, maybe the Phillies, or any other club taking a real run and maybe even signing him. It just seems to me, that Scott Boras (and) Juan Soto’s goal is to get the most money.

“To make a precedent-setting deal,” Rosenthal continued. “And that is their right, it’s what Soto worked for… Who’s the guy best positioned to give him that? I my view, it’s Cohen. It doesn’t mean it’s going to work that way. But if I were a betting man, that’s the way I would bet.”

After the Mets meeting with Soto, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post said the team feels optimistic they will land the star outfielder.

“One person suggested the Mets are “hopeful” — and maybe even optimistic — about their chances to win easily the biggest prize of this free-agent class,” Heyman wrote.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024. In the playoffs, he hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.