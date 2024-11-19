Insider Claims ‘Most Likely Scenario’ Is Juan Soto Leaving Yankees For Rival

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is the top free agent available and top MLB insider Ken Rosenthal expects him to be on a different team in 2025.

Soto is only 26 years old and will command a massive deal in free agency. The Yankees and New York Mets are the likely front runners for him, but Rosenthal expects Soto to sign with the Mets.

“That is, to me, the most likely scenario,” Rosenthal said on ‘Foul Territory’ on November 19. “Now, as I said on Fair Territory yesterday, strange things happen in free agency and you can never anticipate where a player going to go. Two examples I remember most from my career are Albert Pujols to the Angels in 2011. And Zach Greinke to the Diamondbacks in 2015. Those were shocking signings.

“I don’t know if we have had one in recent years. I guess when Semien and Seager went to the Rangers the same day,” Rosenthal added. “So, I don’t rule out the Yankees retaining Soto, (or)any other team, maybe the Phillies, or any other club taking a real run and maybe even signing him. It just seems to me, that Scott Boras (and) Juan Soto’s goal is to get the most money. To make a precedent-setting deal. And that is their right, it’s what Soto worked for… Who’s the guy best positioned to give him that? I my view, it’s Cohen. It doesn’t mean it’s going to work that way. But if I were a betting man, that’s the way I would bet.”

As Rosenthal says, he expects Soto to sign with whatever team offers him the most amount of money, will get him which is why he expects the star outfielder to sign with the Mets.

Mets Have ‘Very Detailed’ Meeting With Soto & Boras

New York had a productive meeting with Scott Boras and Soto in free agency.

Soto and Boras are meeting with teams and according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, says the Mets presentation was a “big production” and “very detailed.”

“One person suggested the Mets are “hopeful” — and maybe even optimistic — about their chances to win easily the biggest prize of this free-agent class,” Heyman wrote. “Sources say Mets baseball president David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza joined Cohen for the California confab, and are also said to have made a positive impression.”

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024.

Yankees Want to Retain Soto

Soto is one of the best players in baseball and the Yankees are hoping to keep him in the Bronx.

At the GM meetings, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he would do everything in his power to re-sign Soto.

Soto is expected to command a deal that could reach $700 million.