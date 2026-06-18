New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change Before Phillies Series

On Thursday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Mets won the series finale with the Cincinnati Reds 9-1.

Bo Bichette went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in the win.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

Ahead of the series opener against the Phillies, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: Mets 6/18 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez DH F. Alvarez C S. Manaea SP”

Bo Bichette is back at shortstop after previously playing third base during the win on Wednesday.

Bichette has appeared in 37 games at third base and 40 at shortstop this season.

The two-time All-Star is currently batting .254 with 76 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 39 runs, 42 RBIs and one stolen base in 74 games.

After a slow start to the season, Bichette has now registered a hit in seven consecutive games. He has also registered at least two hits in six straight games. Despite the team losing the series against the Cincinnati Reds, Bichette went 8-for-14 with two RBIs and a walk in the three games.

Mets Right Now

After the series with the Reds, the New York Mets remain in last place of the National League East at 33-41. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Left-hander Sean Manaea will make his second start of the season. Manaea has primarily been used as a bulk reliever in 2026. He enters Thursday’s matchup with a 1-2 record and a 4.78 ERA across 49 innings. Manaea allowed two runs over six innings in his first start of the season.

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/18 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Marsh RF E. Sosa LF B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF A. Nola SP”

After winning their series against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies improved to 40-34 and are now only 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies have now gone 31-15 under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Right-hander Aaron Nola will make his 15th start of the season for the Phillies. The former All-Star has struggled this season as he enters Thursday’s matchup with a 3-4 record and a 5.86 ERA across 70.2 innings. Despite Nola allowing two or more runs in his last seven outings, the Phillies have gone 6-1 in that span.