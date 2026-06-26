New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Phillies Series

On Friday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets lost the series finale against the Cubs 4-3 on Thursday, as Chicago swept New York. Following the series, the Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza.

Bo Bichette went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in the loss.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

Ahead of the team’s series against the Phillies, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup for Friday’s matchup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/26 C. Benge RF J. Soto LF B. Bichette DH F. Lindor SS J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF R. Mauricio 2B B. Baty 3B L. Torrens C Z. Thornton SP”

With Francisco Lindor back in the lineup, Bichette will start as the team’s designated hitter. Bichette had previously played third base in the previous two games, despite Lindor not being in the lineup in Wednesday’s game.

The game on Friday will mark the second time Bichette has served as the Mets designated hitter. The first time occurred in a 4-0 loss against the Athletics on April 10. On that occasion, Lindor started at shortstop and Ronny Mauricio at third base. In Friday’s game, Baty will appear at third base for the Mets.

Bichette is batting .254 with 83 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 42 runs, 45 RBIs and one stolen base in 81 games.

Mets Right Now

After their sweep against the Cubs, the New York Mets fell to 34-47, which is last in the National League East. With the Mets going 2-8 over the last 10 games, the Mets moved on from Mendoza and made Andy Green the interim manager.

In Green’s first game, Zach Thornton will take the mound for the Mets. The left-handed pitcher will make his second career start. He previously allowed four runs across 4.1 innings while registering three strikeouts in the loss.

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/26 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Marsh RF D. Hill CF J. Realmuto C B. Stott 2B E. Sosa LF Z. Wheeler SP”

After winning the final three games of a four game series against the Nationals, the Phillies improved to 45-36 and are now only four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.