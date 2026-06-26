New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Change Before Phillies Game

n Friday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets lost the series finale against the Cubs 4-3 on Thursday, as Chicago swept New York. Following the series, New York fired manager Carlos Mendoza after two and a half seasons at the helm.

Francisco Lindor did not appear in Thursday’s loss.

New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Decision

Ahead of the series opener against the Phillies, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup for Friday’s matchup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/26 C. Benge RF J. Soto LF B. Bichette DH F. Lindor SS J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF R. Mauricio 2B B. Baty 3B L. Torrens C Z. Thornton SP”

After being on the bench for Thursday’s game, Lindor is back in the starting lineup and serving as the team’s cleanup hitter while handling his usual shortstop duties. It will mark only the second time this season Lindor has batted fourth in the team’s lineup.

In his return from injury on Wednesday, Lindor went 0-for-5 in the loss while being the team’s No. 2 hitter. Despite a close game on Thursday, recently fired Carlos Mendoza opted not to bring in Lindor as a pinch hitter.

The five-time All-Star is batting .214 with 21 hits, two doubles, two triples, two home runs, 14 runs, five RBIs and two stolen bases in 25 games this season.

Mets Right Now

After their sweep against the Cubs, the New York Mets fell to 34-47, which is last in the National League East. With the Mets going 2-8 over the last 10 games, the Mets moved on from Mendoza and made Andy Green the interim manager.

In Green’s first game, Zach Thornton will take the mound for the Mets. The left-handed pitcher will make his second career start. He previously allowed four runs across 4.1 innings while registering three strikeouts in the loss.

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/26 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Marsh RF D. Hill CF J. Realmuto C B. Stott 2B E. Sosa LF Z. Wheeler SP”

After winning the final three games of a four game series against the Nationals, the Phillies improved to 45-36 and are now only four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Zack Wheeler, who was previously a member of the Mets, will make his 12th start of the season. He enters Friday’s contest with a 7-1 record and a 2.11 ERA in 68.1 innings pitched this season.