Why is Mets-Blue Jays Game Delayed? When Will it Start?

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays will need to wait a bit longer for their series finale, with an unusual delay to start the game.
The game between the struggling squads from the NL East and AL East was delayed before its start — though not due to weather. The teams met on a special day for the only Canadian team, which pushed back the start time.
Blue Jays Hold Canada Day Celebration on the Field
Before Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays held a Canada Day celebration that pushed back the original start time for the final game of the three-game series. Though the game was originally slated for a first pitch at 3:07 p.m., it didn’t kick off until nearly 20 minutes later.
As MLB.com noted, the Blue Jays also changed their uniforms to celebrate Canada Day — with a giveaway that also delayed many fans from getting into the stadium.
“The Blue Jays always celebrate Canada Day with a slick red uniform, and they’re doing the same during Wednesday’s rubber game against the Mets, which is slated for a 3:07 p.m. ET first pitch,” the report noted. “But they also debuted another slick red uni, one that was a special giveaway for fans who braved intense heat to get to Rogers Centre early, standing in huge lines to enter (as the Jays faithful seem to have a habit of doing).”
The report added that the Blue Jays players honored one of their best players who just returned from an injury.
“Virtually every Toronto player took the field for warmups or batting practice donning a red, sleeveless kit with Shane Bieber’s name on the back of it. The jersey features ‘BLUE JAYS’ and Bieber’s No. 57 in blue block lettering,” the report added.
“Bieber made his return to the rotation on June 23 after missing the start of 2026 with right elbow inflammation. He turned in a solid start in his second appearance on Sunday, and now, he’s getting the spotlight with some serious swag.”
Mets Looking to Avoid Sweep Against Blue Jays
The Mets split the first two games of the series, looking desperately for a series win to give them some momentum. The team this week tied a franchise low, the fastest season to reach 50 losses, and have fallen far out of playoff contention.
Mets owner Steve Cohen also stirred the pot a bit last week when he confirmed rumors that stars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor had bad blood during the 2025 season, where the team fell apart down the stretch and failed to reach the playoffs.
Cohen said the two have since mended fences, and both remain important parts of the team’s long-term future.
“I don’t see them going anywhere,” Cohen said, via the New York Post.
Cohen added that he’s glad to see the two have resolved their issues and is happy with both of their contributions.
“I’m lucky enough to have two high-quality players like that and with the elimination of whatever issues there were last year, I’m thrilled that they’re on the team,” Cohen said.
Why is Mets-Blue Jays Game Delayed? When Will it Start?