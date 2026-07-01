Why is Mets-Blue Jays Game Delayed? When Will it Start?

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays will need to wait a bit longer for their series finale, with an unusual delay to start the game.

The game between the struggling squads from the NL East and AL East was delayed before its start — though not due to weather. The teams met on a special day for the only Canadian team, which pushed back the start time.

Blue Jays Hold Canada Day Celebration on the Field

Before Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays held a Canada Day celebration that pushed back the original start time for the final game of the three-game series. Though the game was originally slated for a first pitch at 3:07 p.m., it didn’t kick off until nearly 20 minutes later.

As MLB.com noted, the Blue Jays also changed their uniforms to celebrate Canada Day — with a giveaway that also delayed many fans from getting into the stadium.

“The Blue Jays always celebrate Canada Day with a slick red uniform, and they’re doing the same during Wednesday’s rubber game against the Mets, which is slated for a 3:07 p.m. ET first pitch,” the report noted. “But they also debuted another slick red uni, one that was a special giveaway for fans who braved intense heat to get to Rogers Centre early, standing in huge lines to enter (as the Jays faithful seem to have a habit of doing).” The report added that the Blue Jays players honored one of their best players who just returned from an injury.

“Virtually every Toronto player took the field for warmups or batting practice donning a red, sleeveless kit with Shane Bieber’s name on the back of it. The jersey features ‘BLUE JAYS’ and Bieber’s No. 57 in blue block lettering,” the report added.