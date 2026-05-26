New York Mets 9-Time All-Star MLB Pitcher Elects Free Agency Amid Struggles

The New York Mets sit at the bottom of the National League East 14 games out of first place. On Monday, they lost 7-2 against the Cincinnati Reds.

They’re 4-6 in their last 10 games, and were recently swept by division rival, the Miami Marlins.

On Sunday, Mets closer Devin Williams gave up a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to Heriberto Hernandez. This stirred up a lot of discourse amongst Mets fans about Williams’ performance this season.

Williams however, is not the only Mets reliever to stir up negativity on social media from fans.

The Mets DFA’d Craig Kimbrel on May 22, after the 38-year-old veteran posted a 6.00 ERA through 14 games this season. Today it was announced via his transaction log on MLB.com that Kimbrel officially elected free agency.

MLB Trade Rumors’ Leo Morgenstern wrote on May 25:

“Craig Kimbrel has elected free agency, according to his transaction log on MLB.com. The Mets designated the right-hander for assignment last week, and he passed through outright waivers unclaimed. The nine-time All-Star is now free to look to continue his career elsewhere. Kimbrel will turn 38 later this week, and he no longer has the dominant strikeout stuff he once possessed. His fastball, which used to touch triple digits, now averages 93.6 mph. His curveball doesn’t miss bats the way it did for so many years. While he has diversified his arsenal to try to compensate, there’s no denying that his best days are behind him. Nonetheless, he has shown a clear desire to prolong his career.”

11-Year Veteran Craig Kimbrel Elects Free Agency

Craig Kimbrel has officially elected free agency, meaning the 38-year-old could sign with any of the 3o MLB teams. In the last two seasons, Kimbrel has been apart of three different franchises.

This season, he posted a 6.00 ERA in 15 innings with 15 strikeouts, six walks, three home runs given up, and a record of 0-2.

At 38 years of age, Kimbrel’s arm is not as valuable as it used to be. However, it doesn’t mean that he won’t get picked up and optioned to the minor leagues.

Leo Morgenstern wrote, “He hasn’t been afraid to pitch in the minor leagues if it means another shot to prove he’s still worthy of the majors.”

Craig Kimbrel’s Career

In 11 seasons, Kimbrel has played for 10 different MLB teams. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the third round of the 2008 MLB Draft. Kimbrel went on to make his MLB debut on May 5, 2010.

After five seasons in Atlanta, Kimbrel headed to San Diego for a season long stint with the Padres, then found himself in Boston for three seasons. As a Red Sox, Kimbrel was their go-to-guy to at the end of the game during their 2018 World Series run.

Kimbrel later bounced around to the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, and made his final (for now) stay with the New York Mets.

In 499 save opportunities, Kimbrel rung in 440 saves in 865 games. He posted a career ERA of 2.65 and has 1297 strikeouts. Kimbrel is best known for his wacky pitching mechanics and ability to supress contact.

While the current status of Kimbrel’s MLB is unknown, the 38-year-old is not ready to stop now.