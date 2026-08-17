New York Mets Cut 26-Year Old Shortstop Before Padres Series

The New York Mets have found a little bit of life lately after sweeping the Washington Nationals over the weekend.

While they remain firmly out of the playoff picture, they’re not losing hope and still appear to be looking for ways to improve their roster.

The team announced several notable roster moves before beginning a series against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Mets DFA 26-Year-Old Infielder

New York designated shortstop Gabriel Arias for assignment, cutting him entirely from the 40-man roster. He will now enter a seven-day window during which he can be claimed off waivers, traded, or released. If he clears waivers, New York can re-sign him to a minor league deal.

The Mets claimed Arias off waivers after the Cleveland Guardians designated him for assignment Aug. 7. He spent just 10 days with New York, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts across two appearances.

In a corresponding move, the Mets called up infielder and utility man Christopher Morel to the MLB roster.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/4DcISS8CCx — New York Mets (@Mets) August 17, 2026

Arias’ 2026 Season

It’s been a tough year for Arias, who never really found a consistent rhythm. That ultimately led the Guardians to designate him for assignment after he spent more than four seasons with the organization.

In 2026, Arias is batting .235 across 132 at-bats with 31 hits, five home runs, 11 RBIs, 15 runs and four stolen bases. He’s also slugging .371 with a .645 OPS.

Over his MLB career, Arias owns a .274 batting average across more than 1,000 at-bats. He’s totaled 235 hits, 30 home runs, 111 RBIs and a .632 OPS.

Looking at the Mets

New York enters Monday with a 56-69 record, sitting 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and 11 games out of a Wild Card spot.

The Mets will begin a three-game series against the Padres, who remain firmly in the NL Wild Card race, before heading on the road later this week for a series against the Chicago White Sox.